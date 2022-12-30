Raiders Mailbag: What adjustments need to be made to compete with the 49ers?

Tom Bator asks:

"Why are we making the quarterback change?"

When it comes down to it, Head Coach Josh McDaniels and his staff have chosen to use these last two games as opportunities to evaluate talent on the roster, while still working to finish out the season successfully.

"None of us are happy with where we're at, but we think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play," McDaniels said Wednesday. "Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in and the situation, and very supportive of the two young guys. Those three guys obviously have worked together hand in hand all year."

While the Raiders are about to face an impressive 49ers defense, Jarrett Stidham goes into his first NFL start having worked alongside Carr, who Stidham noted has mentored him in the QB room. He brings a vast knowledge of McDaniels' offensive scheme under center, this being his third season with him. Stidham also still has a plethora of weapons around him in Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.