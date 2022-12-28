Raiders-49ers Week 17 Injury Report

Dec 28, 2022 at 03:50 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

CB Rock Ya-Sin, who has not practiced since Week 13 due to a knee injury, participated in a limited role on Wednesday. Also limited were T Jackson Barton (back) and RB Zamir White (ankle). Both were inactive for last week's game with their injuries.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Alex BarsGKneeFP
Jackson BartonTBackLP
Derek CarrQBNIR-PersonalDNP
Nate HobbsCBQuadricepFP
Zamir WhiteRBAnkleLP
Rock Ya-SinCBKneeLP

San Francisco 49ers:

DL Nick Bosa did not participate in Wednesday's practice for the 49ers due to illness. Six other players were non-participants, including WR Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee), who hasn't played since Week 14.

QB Brock Purdy was listed with oblique/rib injuries but was a full participant, while RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) was limited.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Nick BosaDLIllnessDNP
Jimmy GaroppoloQBFootDNP
Kevin GivensDLKneeDNP
Javon KinlawDTKneeDNP
Deebo SamuelWRAnkle/KneeDNP
Trent WilliamsTNIR-RestDNP
Mitch WishnowskyPIllnessDNP
Arik ArmsteadDLFoot/AnkleLP
Kerry HyderDLAnkleLP
Jordan MasonRBHamstringLP
Christian McCaffreyRBKneeLP
Amgry ThomasCBAnkleLP
Brock PurdyQBOblique/RibFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

