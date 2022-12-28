Raiders-49ers Week 17 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
CB Rock Ya-Sin, who has not practiced since Week 13 due to a knee injury, participated in a limited role on Wednesday. Also limited were T Jackson Barton (back) and RB Zamir White (ankle). Both were inactive for last week's game with their injuries.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Alex Bars
|G
|Knee
|FP
|Jackson Barton
|T
|Back
|LP
|Derek Carr
|QB
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Quadricep
|FP
|Zamir White
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LP
San Francisco 49ers:
DL Nick Bosa did not participate in Wednesday's practice for the 49ers due to illness. Six other players were non-participants, including WR Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee), who hasn't played since Week 14.
QB Brock Purdy was listed with oblique/rib injuries but was a full participant, while RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) was limited.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Bosa
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Foot
|DNP
|Kevin Givens
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|Trent Williams
|T
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|P
|Illness
|DNP
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Foot/Ankle
|LP
|Kerry Hyder
|DL
|Ankle
|LP
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|Amgry Thomas
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Oblique/Rib
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed