Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: What can the team take from last week's loss as they move forward?

Sep 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Phillip Mokate asks:

"Why is Josh Jacobs not playing more?"

Be patient, Phillip.

Jacobs has been one of the high spots for the Raiders in their first two games. He saw 10 carries in Week 1 and nearly doubled that in Week 2. He's averaging over four yards per carry through the first two games and was the team's highest graded player by PFF against the Arizona Cardinals.

The way Jacobs might be used moving forward could be more situational, with a great opportunity for his volume coming against the Titans. Through the first two games Tennessee has allowed the second most rushing yards in the league. So we could see a lot more of Jacobs, along with Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White, this week.

Related Links

Edward Rodriquez asked:

"What did the defense learn from Kyler Murray?"

Kyler Murray actually probably helped the Raiders defense a lot moving forward.

While the outcome was unfortunate for the Silver and Black, they dominated Murray in the first half. They shutout the Cardinals offense with Amik Robertson securing his first career interception on the dual-threat quarterback. But the one thing that Murray taught the defense is that they must bring the same amount of intensity on every down.

The most crucial stat that stands out from Sunday's game is the Cardinals offense's third and fourth-down conversion percentages. While Arizona converted on just 23 percent of their third downs, they converted on 60 percent of their fourth downs – which ultimately allowed Murray and his team to get back into the game.

Anthony Rachal asks:

"What is the winning plan?"

Looking at this Titans team as a whole, they have great size and they're extremely physical.

From their offensive line to their behemoth running back to their interior defensive line, they're just a very tough, physical team. With that being said, the Raiders plan to win has to involve them bringing the intensity to Nashville.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham hopes to unleash energy and toughness from the likes of Maxx Crosby, Johnathan Abram  and Nate Hobbs – who could be considered one of the best open field tacklers on the team. On the offensive side of the ball, Lester Cotton Sr. and John Simpson will have their work cut out for them against Titans' Jeffrey Simmons to open up running holes for Josh Jacobs and give Derek Carr time in the pocket.

Be ready to likely watch a grueling game between two teams trying to get their first victory of the season. The physicality could be high.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.21.22

View the best photos from Wednesday's practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center
43 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the offense bounce back heading into Week 2?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses some questions and concerns from Raider Nation going into the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders Mailbag: UDFAs, rookie RBs and other questions answered ahead of Week 1

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a few questions from Raider Nation heading into their first regular season game of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How is the linebacking corps coming along through Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Another opportunity for rookies to shine in second preseason game

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation going into the team's preseason game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's Training Camp going for the Silver and Black?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks out the first mailbag of 2022 Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with the start of Training Camp less than three weeks away.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards describes what he's seen early on from the Silver and Black a few weeks away from Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's the offense shaping up following mandatory minicamp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions based off what's been showcased during minicamp this past week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First glimpses of the Fresno State reunion highlight OTAs

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding how OTAs are going for the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders Mailbag: This year's AFC West clashes could be a dogfight

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses a few of Raider Nation's questions after the 2022 schedule reveal.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First thoughts of the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down what Raider Nation believes were the highlights of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising