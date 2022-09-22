Raiders Mailbag: What can the team take from last week's loss as they move forward?

Phillip Mokate asks:
"Why is Josh Jacobs not playing more?"
Be patient, Phillip.
Jacobs has been one of the high spots for the Raiders in their first two games. He saw 10 carries in Week 1 and nearly doubled that in Week 2. He's averaging over four yards per carry through the first two games and was the team's highest graded player by PFF against the Arizona Cardinals.
The way Jacobs might be used moving forward could be more situational, with a great opportunity for his volume coming against the Titans. Through the first two games Tennessee has allowed the second most rushing yards in the league. So we could see a lot more of Jacobs, along with Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White, this week.
Edward Rodriquez asked:
"What did the defense learn from Kyler Murray?"
Kyler Murray actually probably helped the Raiders defense a lot moving forward.
While the outcome was unfortunate for the Silver and Black, they dominated Murray in the first half. They shutout the Cardinals offense with Amik Robertson securing his first career interception on the dual-threat quarterback. But the one thing that Murray taught the defense is that they must bring the same amount of intensity on every down.
The most crucial stat that stands out from Sunday's game is the Cardinals offense's third and fourth-down conversion percentages. While Arizona converted on just 23 percent of their third downs, they converted on 60 percent of their fourth downs – which ultimately allowed Murray and his team to get back into the game.
Anthony Rachal asks:
"What is the winning plan?"
Looking at this Titans team as a whole, they have great size and they're extremely physical.
From their offensive line to their behemoth running back to their interior defensive line, they're just a very tough, physical team. With that being said, the Raiders plan to win has to involve them bringing the intensity to Nashville.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham hopes to unleash energy and toughness from the likes of Maxx Crosby, Johnathan Abram and Nate Hobbs – who could be considered one of the best open field tacklers on the team. On the offensive side of the ball, Lester Cotton Sr. and John Simpson will have their work cut out for them against Titans' Jeffrey Simmons to open up running holes for Josh Jacobs and give Derek Carr time in the pocket.
Be ready to likely watch a grueling game between two teams trying to get their first victory of the season. The physicality could be high.
