Raiders Mailbag: What can the team take from last week's loss as they move forward?

Anthony Rachal asks:

"What is the winning plan?"

Looking at this Titans team as a whole, they have great size and they're extremely physical.

From their offensive line to their behemoth running back to their interior defensive line, they're just a very tough, physical team. With that being said, the Raiders plan to win has to involve them bringing the intensity to Nashville.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham hopes to unleash energy and toughness from the likes of Maxx Crosby, Johnathan Abram and Nate Hobbs – who could be considered one of the best open field tacklers on the team. On the offensive side of the ball, Lester Cotton Sr. and John Simpson will have their work cut out for them against Titans' Jeffrey Simmons to open up running holes for Josh Jacobs and give Derek Carr time in the pocket.