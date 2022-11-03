Raiders Mailbag: What could we expect from both teams' lead running backs on Sunday?

Sean H asks:

"Do you expect us to target Adams early and often, kind of like that Texans game?"

Adams, who's currently leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, fell ill last week which possibly could've altered his play against the Saints. After going for 95 receiving yards on eight catches in the win against the Texans, he caught one pass for three yards in New Orleans. The good new is he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Additionally, the Jaguars have allowed the eighth-most passing yards to teams this season.

But with Adams being such a threat in the passing game, many defenses have thrown the kitchen sink at the receiver with a variety of different coverages and double teams. Head Coach Josh McDaniels wouldn't be surprised if that happens again this Sunday.

"I think the defense always has an opportunity to try to use schemes to limit players, there's no question that that happens," said McDaniels. "He's seen that his whole career once he started being a very productive player. ... I've always felt like if a player gets double teamed, if you're productive away from the double teams, then that forces the defense to consider how much they want to continue to do that.