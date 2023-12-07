Raiders Mailbag: What does coaching staff want to see from Aidan O'Connell as rookie campaign nears conclusion?

John Humphrey asks:

"Who's going to start at slot corner for us, now that Hobbs will probably have to move back outside?"

Nate Hobbs moving back to outside cornerback might not exactly be the correct assumption to make. While he has the ability to play on the outside, he's excelled at nickel this season. In his 298 snaps covering the slot, he has accumulated 40 solo tackles and an 86 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus – both the highest on the team among cornerbacks.

I wouldn't try to fix what's not broken, and the Raiders have more than enough options to place outside.

I expect to see a lot of Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett on the outside. Jones, a former Patriot, was picked up off waivers a couple of weeks ago and saw a lot of reps against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bennett, the fourth-round rookie from Maryland, has had his share of growing pains this season, and though he was inactive last game, he will likely be looking to finish the season strong.

"Just compete. Compete in terms of pass coverage," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on his expectations of the two cornerbacks.

"We have to do a good job of tackling and getting off of blocks," he added. "And then from a coverage standpoint, compete in terms of winning your leverage, timing, good vision, good eye discipline in zone coverage, and really just competing and trying to get the ball."