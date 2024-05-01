 Skip to main content
Raiders Mailbag: What's in store for the Silver and Black following the draft?

May 01, 2024 at 11:42 AM
Levi Edwards

Javier Ochoa from California asks:

"With the Raiders drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round, do we potentially have a center battle going into camp?"

There will competition at every position, and the benefit behind drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson is his ability to play center and guard at a high level. General Manager Tom Telesco gave a clear answer, though, that the Rimington Award winner will be switching to guard. Therefore, Andre James is expected to remain the starting center coming off a multi-year contract extension he signed this offseason.

"[A]nother young kid, 21 years old, so still a lot of growth in his game," Telesco said of Powers-Johnson. "He's big, he's tough, he plays a Raiders style of football, but he's also a pretty good athlete to go along with that. So, love his versatility, love his energy and enthusiasm as a player, and to get him in the mix."

Ron Eland from Nevada asks:

"With no quarterback chosen in the draft, what's the plan moving forward?"

In his final draft press conference, Telesco revealed the team didn't consider drafting a quarterback after the first round. With six quarterbacks selected before the Raiders' No. 13 pick, they felt it was best to build around the quarterbacks already on the roster.

"If we felt there was a quarterback out there that was better than we had, or could potentially be better, certainly we would have done something," Telesco said. "But it didn't line up."

It appears the plan moving forward is a quarterback battle between Gardner Minshew II, coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts, and Aidan O'Connell, who started 10 games as a rookie. The Silver and Black added depth behind them with former Baltimore Raven Anthony Brown Jr. and UDFA Carter Bradley.

David Ligon from California asks:

"Tom Telesco has done a wonderful job so far, but do you think he will eventually sign a veteran cornerback like Xavien Howard or Stephon Gilmore?"

Many were pleased with the Raiders' overall draft, highlighting the selection of collegiate award-winners Powers-Johnson, Brock Bowers and Trey Taylor. With the Raiders' eight draft selections and 17 undrafted free agent signings, there's still a little bit of wiggle room to make some moves in free agency to reach the 90-man limit. (The roster currently sits at 88 players).

The Silver and Black's latest move was signing veteran receiver Michael Gallup, who had high production in his six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. To me, this indicates Raiders brass could be open to signing another veteran for the secondary as well. The defensive backs currently on the roster are a young group, with 2023 starters Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs being an average of 25.5 years old. Adding a crafty veteran that can still contribute at a high level on the field could go a long way.

Back to the question of Xavien Howard and Stephon Gilmore, these two are certainly ideal fits. They have a combined nine Pro Bowl selections and have both led the league in interceptions at one point in their careers. Howard notched an interception and 12 pass deflections last season for the Miami Dolphins, while Gilmore totaled two interceptions and 13 pass deflections in 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys.

Offseason Program: Monday 4.22.24

View photos from the start of the second week of Phase One of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (54) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant (84) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Cody Whitehair at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Tyreik McAllister (32) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and punter AJ Cole (6) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (25) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Zach Gentry (88) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyreque Jones (33) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Marquan McCall (96) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the weight room during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Signage in the weight room during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elerson Smith (92) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at a workout during phase one of the offseason program at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
