Raiders Mailbag: What's in store for the Silver and Black following the draft?

David Ligon from California asks:

"Tom Telesco has done a wonderful job so far, but do you think he will eventually sign a veteran cornerback like Xavien Howard or Stephon Gilmore?"

Many were pleased with the Raiders' overall draft, highlighting the selection of collegiate award-winners Powers-Johnson, Brock Bowers and Trey Taylor. With the Raiders' eight draft selections and 17 undrafted free agent signings, there's still a little bit of wiggle room to make some moves in free agency to reach the 90-man limit. (The roster currently sits at 88 players).

The Silver and Black's latest move was signing veteran receiver Michael Gallup, who had high production in his six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. To me, this indicates Raiders brass could be open to signing another veteran for the secondary as well. The defensive backs currently on the roster are a young group, with 2023 starters Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig, Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs being an average of 25.5 years old. Adding a crafty veteran that can still contribute at a high level on the field could go a long way.