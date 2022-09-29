Raiders Mailbag: What could Raiders' gameplan consist of to combat Russell Wilson?

Morty Mittenthal from Pasadena, California asks:

"Why haven't the Raiders played speedster Ty Johnson even as a decoy to stretch the defense and open up the middle for our other receivers?"

The receiver, well known for his speed took strides throughout Training Camp, solidifying a spot on the 53-man roster. Tyron Johnson had eight catches for 123 yards in the preseason, second-most on the team in both categories.

However, since the start of the regular season, the Raiders have yet to use him nearly as much as people thought. He's been continuing his growth through a "backup receiver" role as stated by offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Lombardi believes that Johnson will be ready when his number is eventually called – comparing his journey to one of his former receivers in New England, Jakobi Meyers.

"[J]ust the way the cards have been dealt in terms of how the game's going, he hasn't been getting on the field a little bit," Lombardi said of Johnson. "He obviously produced a lot in the preseason. I think the biggest thing for him is just making sure that he comes in and making sure he knows what to do, how to do it, and then consistently show that on the practice field, which he's done a good job of, and his opportunity will come.