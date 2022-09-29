Raiders Mailbag: What could Raiders' gameplan consist of to combat Russell Wilson?

Toronzo Paden from Oakland, California asks:
"You think we will see any blitz packages this week?"
The Raiders defense through the first three games has rung up blitzes at a moderate rate.
Their blitz-per-dropback is at 23.5 percent, while they have brought a blitz on a quarterback 27 times. Both are in the top 20 of NFL defenses this season. A lot of the blitzes have come on third downs, leading to a 37.8 percent third-down conversion rating against them. According to Pro Football Focus, Denver's Russell Wilson has completed 50 percent of his passes while blitzed, compared to a 68 percent completion rating when the pocket is kept clean.
Yes, it's imperative to get after any quarterback in the NFL, even if it's not a nine-time Pro Bowler like Wilson. But when you look at the numbers, the Raiders could have more incentive to send heavy pressure on Wilson when the opportunity presents itself.
Morty Mittenthal from Pasadena, California asks:
"Why haven't the Raiders played speedster Ty Johnson even as a decoy to stretch the defense and open up the middle for our other receivers?"
The receiver, well known for his speed took strides throughout Training Camp, solidifying a spot on the 53-man roster. Tyron Johnson had eight catches for 123 yards in the preseason, second-most on the team in both categories.
However, since the start of the regular season, the Raiders have yet to use him nearly as much as people thought. He's been continuing his growth through a "backup receiver" role as stated by offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Lombardi believes that Johnson will be ready when his number is eventually called – comparing his journey to one of his former receivers in New England, Jakobi Meyers.
"[J]ust the way the cards have been dealt in terms of how the game's going, he hasn't been getting on the field a little bit," Lombardi said of Johnson. "He obviously produced a lot in the preseason. I think the biggest thing for him is just making sure that he comes in and making sure he knows what to do, how to do it, and then consistently show that on the practice field, which he's done a good job of, and his opportunity will come.
"I think for young guys like that who have that opportunity, it's when does the opportunity come? We don't know. But if he has some opportunities this week from his practice performance, then he'll get them."
Ricardo Peña asks:
"When are the Raiders going to give Malcolm Koonce more snaps?"
Malcolm Koonce has seen a good share of snaps on special teams but only five defensive snaps this season.
The second-year edge rusher saw his first regular season action on the defensive line last Sunday in Tennessee and made the most of his moments. In those five snaps Koonce had a tackle for loss which resulted in a defensive stop. He received a 89.5 PFF overall grade for his showing.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Frank Okam are still in the process of developing their defensive line rotation – with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones both playing over 80 percent of snaps this season off the edge. With the way Koonce played in the preseason and against the Titans, more chances for him to make plays may appear.
