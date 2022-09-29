Presented By

Raiders Mailbag: What could Raiders' gameplan consist of to combat Russell Wilson?

Sep 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Toronzo Paden from Oakland, California asks:

"You think we will see any blitz packages this week?"

The Raiders defense through the first three games has rung up blitzes at a moderate rate.

Their blitz-per-dropback is at 23.5 percent, while they have brought a blitz on a quarterback 27 times. Both are in the top 20 of NFL defenses this season. A lot of the blitzes have come on third downs, leading to a 37.8 percent third-down conversion rating against them. According to Pro Football Focus, Denver's Russell Wilson has completed 50 percent of his passes while blitzed, compared to a 68 percent completion rating when the pocket is kept clean.

Yes, it's imperative to get after any quarterback in the NFL, even if it's not a nine-time Pro Bowler like Wilson. But when you look at the numbers, the Raiders could have more incentive to send heavy pressure on Wilson when the opportunity presents itself.

Related Links

Morty Mittenthal from Pasadena, California asks:

"Why haven't the Raiders played speedster Ty Johnson even as a decoy to stretch the defense and open up the middle for our other receivers?"

The receiver, well known for his speed took strides throughout Training Camp, solidifying a spot on the 53-man roster. Tyron Johnson had eight catches for 123 yards in the preseason, second-most on the team in both categories.

However, since the start of the regular season, the Raiders have yet to use him nearly as much as people thought. He's been continuing his growth through a "backup receiver" role as stated by offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Lombardi believes that Johnson will be ready when his number is eventually called – comparing his journey to one of his former receivers in New England, Jakobi Meyers.

"[J]ust the way the cards have been dealt in terms of how the game's going, he hasn't been getting on the field a little bit," Lombardi said of Johnson. "He obviously produced a lot in the preseason. I think the biggest thing for him is just making sure that he comes in and making sure he knows what to do, how to do it, and then consistently show that on the practice field, which he's done a good job of, and his opportunity will come.

"I think for young guys like that who have that opportunity, it's when does the opportunity come? We don't know. But if he has some opportunities this week from his practice performance, then he'll get them."

Ricardo Peña asks:

"When are the Raiders going to give Malcolm Koonce more snaps?"

Malcolm Koonce has seen a good share of snaps on special teams but only five defensive snaps this season.

The second-year edge rusher saw his first regular season action on the defensive line last Sunday in Tennessee and made the most of his moments. In those five snaps Koonce had a tackle for loss which resulted in a defensive stop. He received a 89.5 PFF overall grade for his showing.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Frank Okam are still in the process of developing their defensive line rotation – with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones both playing over 80 percent of snaps this season off the edge. With the way Koonce played in the preseason and against the Titans, more chances for him to make plays may appear.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.28.22

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Darren Evans (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Darren Evans (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and center Billy Price (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and center Billy Price (53) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: What can the team take from last week's loss as they move forward?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions on the defense, running game and the upcoming Week 3 matchup.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the offense bounce back heading into Week 2?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses some questions and concerns from Raider Nation going into the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders Mailbag: UDFAs, rookie RBs and other questions answered ahead of Week 1

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a few questions from Raider Nation heading into their first regular season game of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How is the linebacking corps coming along through Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Another opportunity for rookies to shine in second preseason game

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation going into the team's preseason game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's Training Camp going for the Silver and Black?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks out the first mailbag of 2022 Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with the start of Training Camp less than three weeks away.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Maxx Crosby assisting in setting the tone early for Raiders defense

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards describes what he's seen early on from the Silver and Black a few weeks away from Training Camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: How's the offense shaping up following mandatory minicamp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions based off what's been showcased during minicamp this past week.

news

Raiders Mailbag: First glimpses of the Fresno State reunion highlight OTAs

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answers a few questions regarding how OTAs are going for the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders Mailbag: This year's AFC West clashes could be a dogfight

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards addresses a few of Raider Nation's questions after the 2022 schedule reveal.

Advertising