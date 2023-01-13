Raiders Mailbag: What were the brightest moments from the 2022 season?

Christian Bradley said:
"Josh Jacobs' game-winning TD in overtime vs. Seattle"
Josh Jacobs' performance against the Seahawks was the single-handed best game from a running back I've witnessed in my time with the Raiders. The 2022 rushing king laid it all on the line in Seattle, finishing with over 300 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns in the overtime victory.
It was even more impressive considering injuries almost made him miss this one. Fortunately, he powered on and gave us one of the greatest rushing performances in franchise history.
Ted Comes says:
"Last play of the Patriots game, I went wild."
I've watched a lot of football in my day, and I can say I've never seen anything like that in my life. We're a month removed from that last play and I still can't believe Chandler Jones made it happen.
It was unreal seeing Jones pick off the lateral pass from Jakobi Meyers and stiff-arm Mac Jones in the middle of the field. The game was called and the Silver and Black picked up their last victory of the season in extremely climatic fashion.
I don't know if we'll witness an ending that wild again in Allegiant Stadium. I also wouldn't be surprised if I'm quickly proven wrong next season though.
David Ligon said:
"Stidham and the 49ers game. Very exciting."
The Raiders QB the last two games of the season went toe-to-toe with a San Francisco 49ers defense that allowed the least points and yards to offenses going into the matchup. Stidham, in front of a home crowd at Allegiant Stadium, fueled 500 total yards of offense against the 49ers with 399 of his own. His 365 passing yards and three touchdowns was something to marvel at, and even set a record for most passing yards for a quarterback in their first start in franchise history.
I guess Davante Adams said it best about Stidham's performance: "He shocked a lot a people [but] he didn't shock me."
Tommy Radekin Jr.
"Sweeping the Broncos is always sweet."
It doesn't get much better than picking up two wins over a divisional rival, especially considering how they came to be.
After a 32-23 win at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, they followed up with an intense overtime victory at Mile High Stadium. In their Week 11 rematch, Derek Carr found Davante Adams streaking toward the middle of the field for a wide-open touchdown to bring a 22-16 win back to Las Vegas.
Adams, who led the NFL in receiving touchdowns this season, went for 242 receiving yards, 16 catches and two touchdowns in his two games against the Broncos this season.