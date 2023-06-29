Raiders Mailbag: Which rookies are in line to make an early impact in Training Camp?

Tyler Sweeney from Idaho asks:

"What is the tight end situation looking like?"

There are a lot of questions still surrounding the tight end room following the trade of Darren Waller. Nevertheless, the Raiders have seemed to put together a well-rounded unit at the position this offseason.

They began by making two attractive free agent signings with Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard. Howard has great size for the position, physically resembling a defensive lineman rather than a tight end. Barring any health issues, he could find a role for himself.

As for Hooper, he's been one of the more underrated tight ends since entering the league in 2016, in my opinion. The two-time Pro Bowler has only missed one game in the past two seasons, racking up five touchdowns and nearly 800 receiving yards in that span.

One to watch in Raiders tight end room could actually be second-round pick Michael Mayer. He brings arguably the the most decorated college career of any rookie on the roster, and has all the tools that could lead to great success in the future.