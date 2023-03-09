Raiders Mailbag: Who might the Silver and Black be looking at with their first-round pick?

Carlton Warren from New Jersey asks:

"Is there a chance C.J. Stroud is our guy?"

There's certainly a chance, and in my opinion – Stroud is the best overall quarterback in this draft class.

While he's not labeled at being the best in one particular category, he's exceptional in every facet of the game. Good size, great ball placement, high football IQ to make sound decisions with the football and has enough athleticism to scramble out of collapsing pocket. Based off his college game film, he's perhaps the most NFL-ready quarterback in this draft class with two seasons as a starter in a pro-style offense.

After committing to play for Ohio State as a five-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, California, he threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with a 21-4 record as a Buckeye. Additionally, he was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. Stroud said he had a productive conversation with the Raiders at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"[I] got to explain what my offense was, and they asked me about my athleticism, if I could do it at the next level," Stroud said of his encounter with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. "I told them, 'Yes, sir.' Had a great conversation with them. They asked me about some family stuff as well. Just being really honest and trying to build that relationship and that connection."