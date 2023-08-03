Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

Luca Myers (@LucaMyers16) asks:

"We know Tyree Wilson has not been able to step on the practice field quite yet. Have you heard anything about how he has been doing as far as film study and weight lifting and the other things he is able to do?"

McDaniels addressed Tyree Wilson's status as the 2023 first-round pick has yet to practice. The edge rusher is recovering from a foot injury sustained at Texas Tech and is considered "day-to-day." Byron Young, third-round pick from Alabama, also hasn't stepped on the field since OTAs. Nevertheless, the Raiders head coach has been impressed with how the two rookie defensive linemen have conducted themselves since arriving to Las Vegas.