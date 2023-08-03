Raiders Mailbag: Who's making the most of their reps in Training Camp?

The Raider Way (@TheR8rWay) asks:
"How do you see Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers co-existing in the offense?"
Very well.
Some assumed that Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow would struggle to co-exist considering they both have an extensive amount of snaps at slot receiver. However within the confines of McDaniels' offense, it seems there's a place for both of them to shine. It helps that the two, along with Davante Adams, can be spread out anywhere on the field and make plays. So far in camp, Jimmy Garoppolo has already found great success with both Renfrow and Meyers.
Shadow X (@AvatarVIIGaming) asks:
"What about the rookie linebacker from Florida? Any chance he makes the team?"
Amari Burney is the linebacker you're referencing to, and yes he has a great chance to make the team.
The safety-to-linebacker convert has stood out in camp, making plays against the run and in the passing game. He appears to have been able to pick things up pretty quickly, considering he's a rookie coming into Patrick Graham's intricate defensive scheme. He's been getting a lot of reps in practice, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him have a good showing this preseason.
Luca Myers (@LucaMyers16) asks:
"We know Tyree Wilson has not been able to step on the practice field quite yet. Have you heard anything about how he has been doing as far as film study and weight lifting and the other things he is able to do?"
McDaniels addressed Tyree Wilson's status as the 2023 first-round pick has yet to practice. The edge rusher is recovering from a foot injury sustained at Texas Tech and is considered "day-to-day." Byron Young, third-round pick from Alabama, also hasn't stepped on the field since OTAs. Nevertheless, the Raiders head coach has been impressed with how the two rookie defensive linemen have conducted themselves since arriving to Las Vegas.
"They're in every meeting, they're paying attention, they're studying," McDaniels said. "They're doing all the things that they can do at this point while they're getting closer to returning. ... As soon as they're ready, they'll be out there. I can't say enough about the way that our training staff [is] working, about the way they're working to get out there. They want to be out there. They're itching, and like I said, as soon as they're ready to go, they're going to be out there."
TwentyFour Graphics (@twentyfour_gfx) asks:
"Any updates on the status of Brandon Facyson's injury?"
McDaniels stated Wednesday morning he doesn't "think it's going to be too long term." Good news for the Raiders secondary and Facyson that he seems to have avoided a major injury, as he's been playing well so far in camp.
Brandon Caldwell (@Raiderguy26) asks:
"I know it's early but how have the DBs matched up against the WRs?"
The secondary has brought a lot of energy during the early portion of Training Camp.
They play for one another and bask in the moment to cover Pro Bowlers such as Adams and Renfrow. The standouts of the unit have been a few key acquisitions the team made this offseason in Marcus Epps, Marcus Peters and Duke Shelley. The Silver and Black have also gotten some good production out of their fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett from Maryland, who realistically could work his way into a big role once the regular season begins.
Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix) asks:
"What is your opinion on Aidan O'Connell?"
The young man still has a long way to go, but he's been making progress and I see his confidence growing.
What I like most about Aidan O'Connell is his release. He gets the ball out of hand fast with a nice little zip on his throws. Similar to Garoppolo, O'Connell excels in short and midfield accuracy. He's also been building rapport with fellow draft classmates Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker.
