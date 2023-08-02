Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Rookie receiver has been flying all over the field

Aug 02, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders completed their second padded practice, and will be getting another much needed rest day Thursday. We take another look now at camp, six practices deep.

Notes and Observations from Day 7:

Offense

  • All four quarterbacks are looking more comfortable within the offense, making noticeably quicker decisions with the football.
  • Tre Tucker is beginning to set himself apart, not only among the rookies, but on the team. To my eyes, he's improved his route running and catching tremendously since first arriving in rookie minicamp, and has been put in a lot of different situations within the offense since pads have come on.
  • "Very mature guy, very bright," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Tucker on Wednesday morning. "He's a very good fit relative to our group. He learns very quickly, and I think that's a really good trait to have for a young player. He's not a big error repeater. He can take something, a correction, and then try to make that correction show up on the field the next opportunity that he has. ... Takes the corrections to heart, and then implements them into his game. I think he's been great to work with."
  • Two offensive linemen that made an impression were Jermaine Eluemunor and UDFA tackle Dalton Wagner. Eluemunor started all 17 games last season and looks like he has no desire to relinquish that role. Wagner is a massive human being, standing at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds. He received an 80.5 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus his senior season at Arkansas.

Defense

  • Marcus Peters was brought to the Raiders to create turnovers, which is what he did in Wednesday's practice. He stepped in front of a route for an interception during 7-on-7 drills, drawing a rave reaction from the fans and his teammates. The Pro Bowl cornerback has 32 interceptions and six pick-sixes in his career.
  • Marcus Epps seems to be one of the best free agent pickups the Raiders made. He communicates well with the defense on the field, and has a knack for being around the ball.
  • Interior defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Nesta Jade Silvera had some flashes. Tillery earned some playing time with the Silver and Black last season after joining the team midseason. Silvera, the team's 2023 seventh-round pick from Arizona State, could develop into a nice steal.
  • Linebackers Amari Burney and Luke Masterson were thumping around in the backfield Wednesday. Two young players that seem to be picking things up quickly.

Special Teams

  • Daniel Carlson received a lot of fan fare from the members of Raider Nation in attendance. He didn't miss a kick during special teams period, which shouldn't be a big shocker for the First Team All-Pro selection.
  • With Ameer Abdullah, Hunter Renfrow and Tre Tucker getting reps on kick and punt returns throughout camp, DeAndre Carter has also entered the mix. Carter has excelled in kick returns throughout his NFL career, notching his career-high in 2021 with a 25.1 yards per kickoff return average.

Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Jacob Hollister, the club announced Wednesday. He played three games for the Silver and Black in 2022.

Quote of the Day

We want to be one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. We're returning all five starters and we want to take that next step and truly be one of the offensive lines everybody talks about. Jermaine Eluemunor

Training Camp Photos: 8.2.23

Get an inside look at the Raiders' 2023 Training Camp Practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders signage during practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (76) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (29) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (14) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jordan Willis (99) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jordan Willis (99) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leads a huddle on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (82) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and linebacker Darius Harris (53) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and linebacker Darius Harris (53) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders scout George Atkinson on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Azizi Hearn (48) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) on the field for practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
