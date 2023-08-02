Training Camp Notebook 8/2: Rookie receiver has been flying all over the field

The Las Vegas Raiders completed their second padded practice, and will be getting another much needed rest day Thursday. We take another look now at camp, six practices deep.
Notes and Observations from Day 7:
Offense
- All four quarterbacks are looking more comfortable within the offense, making noticeably quicker decisions with the football.
- Tre Tucker is beginning to set himself apart, not only among the rookies, but on the team. To my eyes, he's improved his route running and catching tremendously since first arriving in rookie minicamp, and has been put in a lot of different situations within the offense since pads have come on.
- "Very mature guy, very bright," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Tucker on Wednesday morning. "He's a very good fit relative to our group. He learns very quickly, and I think that's a really good trait to have for a young player. He's not a big error repeater. He can take something, a correction, and then try to make that correction show up on the field the next opportunity that he has. ... Takes the corrections to heart, and then implements them into his game. I think he's been great to work with."
- Two offensive linemen that made an impression were Jermaine Eluemunor and UDFA tackle Dalton Wagner. Eluemunor started all 17 games last season and looks like he has no desire to relinquish that role. Wagner is a massive human being, standing at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds. He received an 80.5 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus his senior season at Arkansas.
Defense
- Marcus Peters was brought to the Raiders to create turnovers, which is what he did in Wednesday's practice. He stepped in front of a route for an interception during 7-on-7 drills, drawing a rave reaction from the fans and his teammates. The Pro Bowl cornerback has 32 interceptions and six pick-sixes in his career.
- Marcus Epps seems to be one of the best free agent pickups the Raiders made. He communicates well with the defense on the field, and has a knack for being around the ball.
- Interior defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Nesta Jade Silvera had some flashes. Tillery earned some playing time with the Silver and Black last season after joining the team midseason. Silvera, the team's 2023 seventh-round pick from Arizona State, could develop into a nice steal.
- Linebackers Amari Burney and Luke Masterson were thumping around in the backfield Wednesday. Two young players that seem to be picking things up quickly.
Special Teams
- Daniel Carlson received a lot of fan fare from the members of Raider Nation in attendance. He didn't miss a kick during special teams period, which shouldn't be a big shocker for the First Team All-Pro selection.
- With Ameer Abdullah, Hunter Renfrow and Tre Tucker getting reps on kick and punt returns throughout camp, DeAndre Carter has also entered the mix. Carter has excelled in kick returns throughout his NFL career, notching his career-high in 2021 with a 25.1 yards per kickoff return average.
Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent TE Jacob Hollister, the club announced Wednesday. He played three games for the Silver and Black in 2022.
Quote of the Day
We want to be one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. We're returning all five starters and we want to take that next step and truly be one of the offensive lines everybody talks about. Jermaine Eluemunor
