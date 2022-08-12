Malcolm Koonce's goals for himself go beyond the stat sheet

A new defensive scheme and coaching staff have not been an issue for Malcolm Koonce. For the second-year rush edge rusher out of Buffalo, the game he loves still hasn't changed.

"It's the same thing, it's football," Koonce said Thursday morning. "[They're] going to demand the same thing from me that I demanded from myself last year – being better in every category."

The 2021 third-round pick has no set expectations for himself as he enters his second season. Koonce enjoyed some early success, despite seeing limited playing time as a rookie. When his number was called last season, he got to the quarterback twice.

But when it comes to his goals as a football player, he doesn't revolve it around "x-amount of sacks or this amount of tackles for loss."

"My goal every day, every game I play, is to be able to leave the day satisfied of what I did," said Koonce "It was just go out, play how I know I can play and walk away being comfortable, knowing that I played my best."

The Raiders acquired another edge rusher this offseason who has a vast amount of knowledge concerning the game. All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones has become good friends and a mentor to Koonce, as the two are New York natives.

"When I found out Malcolm was from New York, I lit up because I was a young player from New York," Jones told local media during Training Camp. "And coming from New York and going into the NFL, it's a very small percentile. And I definitely do see myself – just coming from New York, and there's not a lot of New York football players, especially these days. So, I definitely give him a pat on the back for coming from New York and still being in the NFL because that's very rare.