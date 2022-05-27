Matthew Butler, Neil Farrell Jr. were natural forces up the middle in the SEC

Growth and development are the two common traits General Manager Dave Ziegler believes the team can get out of the two defensive tackles they drafted this year.

The Raiders decided to go back-to-back on interior defensive linemen with their fourth and fifth-round picks, selecting Neil Farrell Jr. out of LSU and Matthew Butler from Tennessee. The two versatile linemen were drafted to compete for a rotational, and possibly even a starting role in what is already a talented defensive line anchored by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

"You want to draft players that are improving. Everybody is developing. College players, pro players, things of that nature," Ziegler said on drafting of the two. "But obviously you want to see a college player comes in at 18, 19 years old and you ideally want to see a player that has gradually improved their body, improved their football intelligence, have improved as players and kind of have had this upward trajectory.

"Having players that have done that, that's an attractive trait and you want to – you want guys that you can develop and grow, and when they've shown that they've done that at the college level, you have an anticipation you're going to be able to continue to go down that path with them once you get them on your team."