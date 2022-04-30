Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

When Raiders' fourth-round pick Neil Farrell Jr. got the call informing him he was now an NFL player – well, he doesn't quite know what happened.
"To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call," Farrell told the media Saturday, "but I'm happy as heck to be a Raider."
Farrell was Las Vegas' first defensive pick in the 2022 Draft.
Originally from Mobile, Alabama, the former three-star recruit began with five games played off the bench as a true freshman at LSU and worked his way up to a starting role. Draft analysts have described him as "consistent," "great leverage," "balanced" and a player with "deceptive quickness."
Farrall's last season as a Tiger is when he made the most of his opportunity as a key piece of the D-line, totaling 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and securing an invite to the Senior Bowl.
Former LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron recruited the lineman to the program in 2017, seeing a dedicated player who he believed could one day make it into the league due to a strong work ethic.
"I just try my best to do everything, no matter what," Farrell said. "On the field, I'm going to give it my all and off the field, I'm going to do what's best too."
A scouting report from NFL's Lance Zierlein notes that Farrell's development across his five seasons in Louisiana have allowed him to become consistent as a physical force in the middle.
And while he made strides in college, he's still looking to absorb more from those he plays with and keep learning every day – a common theme heard out of the Raiders' locker room and something that likely caught the eye of the Raiders' brass.
"I feel like I stop the run at a high level. and I've still got things to work on to get better like every other player in the world," he said. "But it's going to be fun."
And while, right now, he is still processing the moment he became a Raider, he couldn't be more thrilled to put on the Silver and Black.
"I love the Raiders organization. I like what they have going, the pieces they have. I'm just excited for the opportunity and blessed to be there."
With the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr.