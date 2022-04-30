Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

When Raiders' fourth-round pick Neil Farrell Jr. got the call informing him he was now an NFL player – well, he doesn't quite know what happened.

"To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call," Farrell told the media Saturday, "but I'm happy as heck to be a Raider."

Farrell was Las Vegas' first defensive pick in the 2022 Draft.

Originally from Mobile, Alabama, the former three-star recruit began with five games played off the bench as a true freshman at LSU and worked his way up to a starting role. Draft analysts have described him as "consistent," "great leverage," "balanced" and a player with "deceptive quickness."

Farrall's last season as a Tiger is when he made the most of his opportunity as a key piece of the D-line, totaling 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and securing an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Former LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron recruited the lineman to the program in 2017, seeing a dedicated player who he believed could one day make it into the league due to a strong work ethic.