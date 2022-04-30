Overwhelmed with emotion, DL Neil Farrell Jr. is thrilled to be a Raider

Apr 30, 2022 at 02:14 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

When Raiders' fourth-round pick Neil Farrell Jr. got the call informing him he was now an NFL player – well, he doesn't quite know what happened.

"To be honest with you, there was so much emotion going through my head, I don't even remember the call," Farrell told the media Saturday, "but I'm happy as heck to be a Raider."

Farrell was Las Vegas' first defensive pick in the 2022 Draft.

Originally from Mobile, Alabama, the former three-star recruit began with five games played off the bench as a true freshman at LSU and worked his way up to a starting role. Draft analysts have described him as "consistent," "great leverage," "balanced" and a player with "deceptive quickness."

Farrall's last season as a Tiger is when he made the most of his opportunity as a key piece of the D-line, totaling 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and securing an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Former LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron recruited the lineman to the program in 2017, seeing a dedicated player who he believed could one day make it into the league due to a strong work ethic.

"I just try my best to do everything, no matter what," Farrell said. "On the field, I'm going to give it my all and off the field, I'm going to do what's best too."

Related Links

A scouting report from NFL's Lance Zierlein notes that Farrell's development across his five seasons in Louisiana have allowed him to become consistent as a physical force in the middle.

And while he made strides in college, he's still looking to absorb more from those he plays with and keep learning every day – a common theme heard out of the Raiders' locker room and something that likely caught the eye of the Raiders' brass.

"I feel like I stop the run at a high level. and I've still got things to work on to get better like every other player in the world," he said. "But it's going to be fun."

And while, right now, he is still processing the moment he became a Raider, he couldn't be more thrilled to put on the Silver and Black.

"I love the Raiders organization. I like what they have going, the pieces they have. I'm just excited for the opportunity and blessed to be there."

Draft Pick: DL Neil Farrell Jr.

With the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr.

DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
1 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
2 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
3 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
4 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
5 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
6 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Michael Democker/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
7 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
8 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
9 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
10 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Derick Hingle/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
11 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Butch Dill/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
12 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Butch Dill/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
13 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

AJ Mast/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
14 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
15 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
16 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
17 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
18 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
DL Neil Farrell Jr. Fourth Round (126th overall) LSU
19 / 19

DL Neil Farrell Jr.
Fourth Round (126th overall)
LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Q&A: Matthew Butler brings a passion for serving the community with him to Las Vegas

Raiders.com spoke with fifth-round draft pick Matthew Butler from Tennessee regarding his first impressions of Las Vegas and what he hopes he can provide to the Silver and Black.

news

Player Profile: Get to know T Thayer Munford Jr.

The Silver and Black got more offensive line depth with the first of their two seventh-round picks.

news

Raiders land Brittain Brown with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brown attended Duke University for three seasons before transferring to UCLA for his final two years of eligibility.

news

Raiders select Thayer Munford Jr. with the No. 238 pick

The Silver and Black add more depth in the trenches with their first of two seventh-round selections.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DT Matthew Butler

Learn more about the Raiders' fifth-round draft pick hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina.

news

Q&A with Zamir White on being drafted, winning a national championship and his love for horseback riding

Raiders.com chops it up with fourth-round pick Zamir White from the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

news

Tennessee DT Matthew Butler selected at No. 175 by the Raiders

Spending five seasons with the Volunteer, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts, totaling 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

news

Raiders trade No. 164 pick to the Los Angeles Rams

The Silver and Black received Pick 175 (fifth round) and 238 (seventh round) in the trade.

news

Player Profile: Get to know DL Neil Farrell Jr.

The Raiders bolstered the defensive line with one of their fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Player Profile: Get to know RB Zamir White

The Raiders kicked off Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading up four picks to add to their running back corps.

news

Defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. selected after Raiders trade up to No. 126

The Raiders pulled off another trade with the Vikings to take the national championship-winning defensive lineman from LSU.

Advertising