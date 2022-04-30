Player Profile: Get to know DL Neil Farrell Jr.

The Raiders bolstered the defensive line by adding Neil Farrell Jr. out of LSU with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Learn more about the Silver and Black's newest addition below.
Name: Neil Farrell Jr.
Position: Defensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
Hometown: Mobile, Alabama
School: Louisiana State University
1. Rated in high school as the No. 1 defensive tackle in state of Alabama per Scout, Farrell joined the LSU Tigers first as a backup, then as a rotational piece until reaching the starting job. Over the course of his five seasons, he appeared in 51 games, recording 143 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
2. His breakout year as a defensive tackle came in the 2021 season, when he decided to return to LSU and use his extra year of eligibility gained due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He started all 12 regular-season games and finished with 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, earning him an All-America nod from Pro Football Focus.
3. Farrell was poised to compete for a starting spot in his senior year, but opted out of the 2020 season in August to care for his grandmother, who was going through a battle against COVID-19. He returned to the team a month later as his grandmother returned to full health, and his teammates and coaches noticed a new drive in the lineman.
"When he came back, Neil was totally different," teammate and close friend Glen Logan told The Advocate at the time. "His mindset was different, from the way he wanted to come out here and practice. Him opting out and coming back with the family issues, it made him a better player."
4. As a native of Mobile, Alabama, Farrell couldn't pass up the Senior Bowl when he was invited to the 2022 edition of the annual game. And it got even better for him when he was awarded Best Defensive Lineman on the American team.
With the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr.