Maxx Crosby tapping into 'another level' in Year 5

Jul 26, 2023 at 02:32 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Maxx Crosby likes to be uncomfortable.

It's what helps drive the fifth-year vet on his journey to be the best version of himself on and off the field.

"Every single year, I try to find that 1 percent I can improve in in every single category. ... There's always room for improvement," he said. "There's always more to do. How can I eat better? How can I sleep better? How can I recover better? How can I train better?"

Gearing up for the 2023 season didn't begin for Crosby on Wednesday at the first Training Camp practice, nor back in May when OTAs got underway. It began 177 days ago on January 30 when he started his own offseason training to attack that 1 percent improvement.

"Once you feel good, you find another level to tap into then you keep finding another level," Crosby added. "For me, it's always pushing and being uncomfortable."

A lot has changed since Crosby first walked into Raiders Headquarters in Oakland five years ago. With 37.5 career sacks, 231 tackles, a league-leading 22 tackles for loss last season and two Pro Bowl nods, Madd Maxx has became a standout – recently ranked as the 19th best active player in the league by Pro Football Focus.

But Crosby isn't – and won't be – satisfied.

The 25-year-old attributes his growth not only to the help of his coaches and the full Silver and Black strength and conditioning staff in improving his training and technique, but also to a change in his mindset. As someone who looks up to athletic greats like Kobe Bryant and Muhammad Ali, Crosby uses their careers as inspiration for what he wants his own to look like.

"When I was a rookie, a second-year guy, in my head I was always seeing the future and how I think I could be as a player and what I can do, but my actions weren't fully aligned with that. You can think about it, you can talk about it, you can do it sometimes, but if you're really trying to do it at the highest level, you've got to do it every single day. It's got to be a way of life."

These are the lessons Crosby hopes to impart on the newest crop of rookie defensive linemen that joined the Silver and Black this year – David Agoha, Adam Plant Jr., Nesta Jade Silvera, George Tarlas, Tyree Wilson and Byron Young – as he continues to take on a leadership role in the defense.

"Sometimes people put numbers on things and you're putting a ceiling on yourself. I don't ever put a number on my sack total or pressures or whatever," Crosby said.
I just try to improve literally one day at a time. Two years ago, I didn't know I was going to get 100 pressures. I could've said, 'All right, I'm going to get 70,' and then you end up with 100. Then you're like, 'I'm setting my bar too low.'

"For me, I know where I want to be, and I know where I'm going. I'm never going to put a ceiling on myself. I don't want any of the guys in the room to do that either."

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The boys are back in town

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his top observations from the team's first Training Camp practice of 2023.

news

'You knew when the Raiders were in town': The Raiders Training Camp legacy began at a Santa Rosa hotel they shaped into their own

The story behind the Raiders' first Training Camp location under Al Davis – the El Rancho Tropicana hotel.

news

'Their role will be what they make it': Raiders report to Training Camp physically and mentally prepared

With veterans reporting Tuesday morning, the Silver and Black roster is ready to work for their opportunities.

news

Raiders 2023 Training Camp Primer

The first Training Camp practice is just a day away, here's what you need to know.

news

2023 Position Breakdown: Special Teams

Raiders.com takes a look at an All-Pro special teams unit in the last installment of Position Breakdown.

news

Edwards: 5 Raiders under 25 to know

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at the some of the young talent the Silver and Black has going into the 2023 season.

news

Familiarity doesn't slow competitive spirit as Raiders and Patriots wrap joint practice

Football is a brotherhood, so it may have felt like a family reunion of sorts for many Raiders coaches and players this week.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Day 2 of joint practices with Patriots deemed beneficial for both teams

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and Patriots.com's Tamara Brown evaluate the second day of practice between the two teams at Raiders HQ.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/23: The first day of joint practices with the New England Patriots gets underway

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and Patriots.com's Tamara Brown break down what they saw during practice Tuesday morning.

news

The Raiders' run defense helps keep them undefeated in the preseason

The Silver and Black surrendered a mere 37 rushing yards in the win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Latest Content

audio

Knocking the rust off on Day 1 of 2023 Training Camp

Jul 26, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick discuss their initial reactions from the first day of 2023 Training Camp.

news

Training Camp Notebook 7/26: The boys are back in town

Jul 26, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives his top observations from the team's first Training Camp practice of 2023.

news

Maxx Crosby tapping into 'another level' in Year 5

Jul 26, 2023

"I know where I want to be, and I know where I'm going. I'm never going to put a ceiling on myself," the defensive end said.

video

Highlights: 'It feels great to be a Raider' for Day 1 of camp | 2023 Training Camp

Jul 26, 2023

Watch highlights from the Raiders' first day of 2023 Training Camp.

news

Raiders arrancan Campo de Entrenamiento 2023

Jul 26, 2023

Con Jimmy G en el emparrillado, los Malosos toman el campo por primera vez durante su Campo de Entrenamiento 2023.

audio

Jimmy Garoppolo Presser - 7.26.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Jul 26, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.

audio

Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Marcus Epps Presser - 7.26.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Jul 26, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and safety Marcus Epps address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.

video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It was cool to get back out there with the guys, it felt right'

Jul 26, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses 2023 Training Camp, wide receiver Davante Adams, building chemistry with the offense and more.

video

Maxx Crosby: 'I just want to be the most complete version of myself to help this team'

Jul 26, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby discusses 2023 Training Camp, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, his mentality and more.

video

Davante Adams on the start of 2023 Training Camp: 'Iron sharpens iron type of game out there'

Jul 26, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses 2023 Training Camp, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the wide receiver depth and more.

video

Marcus Epps on Marcus Peters: 'Excited about what he can do for us'

Jul 26, 2023

Safety Marcus Epps discusses 2023 Training Camp, cornerback Marcus Peters, the secondary and more.

news

'You knew when the Raiders were in town': The Raiders Training Camp legacy began at a Santa Rosa hotel they shaped into their own

Jul 25, 2023

The story behind the Raiders' first Training Camp location under Al Davis – the El Rancho Tropicana hotel.

View All
Advertising