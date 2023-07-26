Maxx Crosby tapping into 'another level' in Year 5

The 25-year-old attributes his growth not only to the help of his coaches and the full Silver and Black strength and conditioning staff in improving his training and technique, but also to a change in his mindset. As someone who looks up to athletic greats like Kobe Bryant and Muhammad Ali, Crosby uses their careers as inspiration for what he wants his own to look like.

"When I was a rookie, a second-year guy, in my head I was always seeing the future and how I think I could be as a player and what I can do, but my actions weren't fully aligned with that. You can think about it, you can talk about it, you can do it sometimes, but if you're really trying to do it at the highest level, you've got to do it every single day. It's got to be a way of life."

These are the lessons Crosby hopes to impart on the newest crop of rookie defensive linemen that joined the Silver and Black this year – David Agoha, Adam Plant Jr., Nesta Jade Silvera, George Tarlas, Tyree Wilson and Byron Young – as he continues to take on a leadership role in the defense.

"Sometimes people put numbers on things and you're putting a ceiling on yourself. I don't ever put a number on my sack total or pressures or whatever," Crosby said.

I just try to improve literally one day at a time. Two years ago, I didn't know I was going to get 100 pressures. I could've said, 'All right, I'm going to get 70,' and then you end up with 100. Then you're like, 'I'm setting my bar too low.'