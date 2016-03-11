NFL Announces 2016 Draft Order

A photo recap of the Raiders rookies in the 2015-2015 thus far.
The NFL released the order for the 2016 NFL Draft Friday.
Here is where the Silver and Black are slotted to pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Notes
|1
|14
|14
|Original Selection
|2
|13
|44
|Original Selection
|3
|12
|75
|Original Selection
|4
|16
|114
|Original Selection
|5
|4
|143
|From Dallas
|5
|15
|154
|Original Selection
|6
|19
|194
|From Indianapolis
|7
|13
|234
|Original Selection
*The Raiders' original sixth-round selection was traded to Dallas along with WR Brice Butler in exchange for the Cowboys' fifth-round selection.*