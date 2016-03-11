NFL Announces 2016 Draft Order

Mar 11, 2016 at 05:17 AM

The NFL released the order for the 2016 NFL Draft Friday.

Here is where the Silver and Black are slotted to pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Round Pick Overall Notes
1 14 14 Original Selection
2 13 44 Original Selection
3 12 75 Original Selection
4 16 114 Original Selection
5 4 143 From Dallas
5 15 154 Original Selection
6 19 194 From Indianapolis
7 13 234 Original Selection

*The Raiders' original sixth-round selection was traded to Dallas along with WR Brice Butler in exchange for the Cowboys' fifth-round selection.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising