Pick Six: Antonio Pierce approaching history as interim head coach

2. Will "The Nucleus" return to the Raiders offensive line?

After missing Week 10 with a shoulder injury, Kolton Miller has returned to practice Thursday in hopes of getting back on the field Sunday.

While the Silver and Black came away with a win in his absence, it's apparent how beneficial he is to the offense. The left tackle has improved every season he's been in the league, enjoying another career season in 2023. His 83 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus is currently the fourth-highest among all tackles in the NFL.