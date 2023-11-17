Pick Six: Antonio Pierce approaching history as interim head coach

Nov 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Can Antonio Pierce stay undefeated?

Antonio Pierce has gotten off to a great start in Las Vegas.

With a 2-0 record, Pierce is the sixth interim head coach over the last 20 seasons to win their first two games as head coach. With another win against the Dolphins this Sunday, he'd become the first interim head coach to win their first three games since Gary Moeller with the Detroit Lions in 2000.

2. Will "The Nucleus" return to the Raiders offensive line?

After missing Week 10 with a shoulder injury, Kolton Miller has returned to practice Thursday in hopes of getting back on the field Sunday.

While the Silver and Black came away with a win in his absence, it's apparent how beneficial he is to the offense. The left tackle has improved every season he's been in the league, enjoying another career season in 2023. His 83 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus is currently the fourth-highest among all tackles in the NFL.

"Since I've been here and even watching Kolton in college, he's a guy that doesn't miss practice, doesn't miss plays, doesn't miss games, so it's very critical," Pierce said. "He's the nucleus, he's the captain, he's a leader. He's one of the best left tackles in the league in my opinion. Obviously [if] we have him, we're a better team. If we don't, it's next man up mentality."

Related Links

3. The Raiders aren't backing down

Tua Tagovailoa has been a dangerous man at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins quarterback has a 19-4 career record at home, winning 13 of his last 14 home starts. His No. 1 ranked offense has been fueled behind his arm and his main receiver Tyreek Hill, who's leading the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and total scrimmage yards.

Nevertheless, the Raiders could very well catch the Dolphins slipping as their coming off their bye week. Miami has also lost two of their last three games after starting the season 5-1.

"Different jersey colors, different location, different scenery – but they put their pants leg [on] one leg at a time just like us," Pierce said Friday morning. "They strap their helmets up, just like us. And when we get there Sunday, they have to play football, just like us."

4. Bracing for the return of Achane

The Dolphins offense could be just a bit more explosive Sunday if rookie De'Von Achane returns.

The former Texas A&M star was placed on injured reserve following Week 5, and was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He's logged a couple practices as a limited participant.

Before his knee injury, Achane totaled 460 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in four games played. He's the first player in NFL history to have at least seven touchdowns in their first four career games.

5. Kickoff conditions

This will be the longest road trip for the Raiders this season. In total, the Silver and Black are traveling an estimated 2,173 miles round trip to play the Miami Dolphins. Throughout the week, the coaching staff has moved practice time up earlier in the day to assist in players in getting ready for the 10 a.m PT kickoff.

According to The Weather Channel, the high for Sunday in Miami Gardens will be 82 degrees Fahrenheit with 71 percent humidity – making it the Raiders' warmest game this season in an open roof stadium.

6. History between the two

The Raiders lead the all-time series with the Dolphins 21-19-1, which includes playoffs.

The last time they faced off was in Week 3 of the 2021 season, with Daniel Carlson booting a game-winning 22-yard field goal to secure a 31-28 victory. The last time the Raiders beat the Dolphins in Miami was Week 9 of the 2017 season.

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.16.23

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Sunday matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
1 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11), wide receiver DJ Turner (19), running back Ameer Abdullah (22), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11), wide receiver DJ Turner (19), running back Ameer Abdullah (22), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: How Aidan O'Connell can seize the moment in his first primetime start

After getting back in the win column, the Raiders aim to continue riding momentum against the Jets.
news

Pick Six: Week 9 will be a battle of attrition for Raiders, Giants

The top storylines to follow with the Raiders' match against the New York Giants on deck.
news

Pick Six: Raiders defense in need of a primetime-worthy showing against Lions

Six storylines to follow as Raiders travel to Detroit for Week 8.
news

Pick Six: Quarterback questions for both teams in this Week 7 contest

Six storylines to follow ahead of the clash with the Bears.
news

Pick Six: Another 'chess match' in Allegiant Stadium between Josh McDaniels, Patriots

This week's matchup between the Raiders and Patriots doesn't lack storylines with the crossover between the two teams.
news

Pick Six: The Carlson Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo's return and more headline primetime matchup against Green Bay Packers

Read through for six storylines as the Silver and Black host the Packers.
news

Pick Six: The status of Jimmy Garoppolo, Joey Bosa and more heading into Week 4

Six storylines to watch for as the Raiders gear up for an AFC West road matchup against the Chargers.
news

Pick Six: New location, same rivalry between the Raiders, Steelers

Six storylines to consider for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game in Las Vegas.
news

Pick Six: Raiders look to their young defenders, offensive line for production in Buffalo

Six storylines to follow heading into another tough road matchup in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Pick Six: Can the Raiders continue their recent success against the Broncos?

The Raiders' solid track record on opening day, plus more storylines to follow heading into Denver.
news

Pick Six: Davante Adams on the verge of more history entering season finale

No. 17 has one game left this season to accomplish some big individual accolades in the Silver and Black.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Raiders holiday meal packing event at HQ

Nov 17, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders and United Way of Southern Nevada partnered together for a Holiday Meal Packing event to help package 10,000 holiday meals to be donated to local families.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 11.17.23

Nov 17, 2023

View the best photos from the Silver and Black's Friday practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Connections: 'Wonder Twins' Adam Butler, John Jenkins return to Miami

Nov 17, 2023

The interior defensive line duo bonded as Dolphins teammates in 2021, bringing their '1-2 punch' to the Raiders.
news

Raiders-Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham questionable

Nov 17, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.
news

What They're Saying: Mike McDaniel praises how Maxx Crosby 'continues to evolve in his game'

Nov 17, 2023

Take a look at what the Dolphins' coaches and players are saying about the Week 11 matchup. 
news

Pick Six: Antonio Pierce approaching history as interim head coach

Nov 17, 2023

This week's six storylines against the Miami Dolphins include Pierce's winning streak, Kolton Miller's potential return and more.
video

Coach Pierce on waiving Jakob Johnson, final injury updates for Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Nov 17, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce discusses defensive end Malcolm Koonce, waiving fullback Jakob Johnson and provides final injury updates ahead of Week 11.
audio

Michael Mayer's playmaking in the red zone | RPN

Nov 17, 2023

Tight end Michael Mayer on quarterback Aidan O'Connell and facing the Miami Dolphins defense in Week 11.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.17.23 | Week 11 vs. Dolphins | RPP

Nov 17, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Dolphins?

Nov 17, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
video

Watch: Raiders pack holiday meals at Intermountain Health Performance Center

Nov 17, 2023

In partnership with United Way of Southern Nevada and Smith's, watch as the Raiders business staff packed 10,000 holiday meals for the Las Vegas community.
audio

A Raiders-Dolphins primer with Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe | RPN

Nov 17, 2023

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and ESPN's Dan Graziano dive into the Raiders' upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
View All
Advertising