Pick Six: New location, same rivalry between the Raiders, Steelers

5. "I'm back and I'm trying to win"

All signs point to Jakobi Meyers returning to the field this Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday's and Friday's practices, and doesn't have a designated game status.

The receiver had an exceptional Raiders' debut, leading the team in receptions (nine), receiving yards (81) and touchdowns (two) in the 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. However, the concussion he suffered on the team's last offensive drive of the game kept him out last week. His presence in the offense was missed as the Raiders fell 38-10. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off.