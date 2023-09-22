Pick Six: New location, same rivalry between the Raiders, Steelers

Sep 22, 2023
Levi Edwards

1. The Silver and Black vs. The Steel Curtain

This will be the first time the Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers since relocating to Las Vegas. The Silver and Black have the edge over the Steelers with a 17-14 all-time record against them, including playoffs. The Raiders haven't lost a home game to the Steelers since 1995.

2. The night before Christmas 2022

The two teams last played each other in Week 16 of the 2022 season for the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception." The Steelers came from behind late in the game to win, 13-10.

The Raiders' 10 points scored in the contest came off a 14-yard touchdown grab by Hunter Renfrow and a 40-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson﻿. The leading tackler in the game was former Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (12), who's now the leading tackler for the Silver and Black through two games.

3. Primetime Jimmy

Jimmy Garoppolo has a track record of shining the brightest when the world is watching.

The Raiders quarterback has an 11-5 record with a 102.1 passer rating in primetime games in his career. His last primetime game was a 38-10 Monday Night Football victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, Mexico. He went 20-for-29 with 228 yards and four touchdowns.

"We had the Sunday Night Football music playing out here today to get you in the mood," Garoppolo said after Wednesday's practice. "Sunday Night Football is fun, man. It's going to be a great atmosphere. I can't wait to see the fans. Raider Nation hopefully will be rocking on Sunday night."

4. Beware off the edge

The Raiders offense will have to be aware of where linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are at all times.

Watt, a six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, has a career 11 total tackles and a sack against the Raiders. Highsmith is the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, following a pick-six, a sack and a forced fumble in the Steelers' Week 2 win against the Browns.

"I think Watt plays a certain style of game where he plays hard, he plays aggressive, he plays fast. I think that's their defense," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "They play great as a unit. I think that's what makes them so good is that they're all connected, and they play to the ball. They play tough, they're hard-nosed."

5. "I'm back and I'm trying to win"

All signs point to Jakobi Meyers returning to the field this Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday's and Friday's practices, and doesn't have a designated game status.

The receiver had an exceptional Raiders' debut, leading the team in receptions (nine), receiving yards (81) and touchdowns (two) in the 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. However, the concussion he suffered on the team's last offensive drive of the game kept him out last week. His presence in the offense was missed as the Raiders fell 38-10. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off.

"It was frustrating not being able to be out there with my team, not even building on what I did the first week," Meyers said. "Seeing them out there playing hard and end up losing, it stings a little bit. [Now] I'm back and I'm trying to win, trying to get out there."

6. Tale of two offenses

The Raiders are currently ranked in the top 15 in yards per drive as well as third- and fourth-down conversion percentage, and are the only team yet to allow a sack this season. On the opposite sideline this Sunday, the Steelers offense has the second-fewest rushing yards, third-most three-and-out drives and fourth-lowest third-down conversion rate.

"O]ffensive consistency has been an issue in the first two games," Steelers contributing writer/editor Dale Lolley [told Raiders.com. "There have been too many three-and-outs and missed opportunities for an offense that was second only to the Chiefs a year ago in 10-plus-play drives."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Steelers

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, view photos from past matchups between the two teams.

Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.
1 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banaszak (40) rushes during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.
2 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
3 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
4 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
5 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Los Angeles Raiders lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
6 / 64

The Los Angeles Raiders lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive back Vann McElroy (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and defensive back Vann McElroy (26) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard Dave Dalby (50) go to block as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard Dave Dalby (50) go to block as quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) hands the ball off to to running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) hands the ball off to to running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Curt Marsh (60) blocks during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders guard Curt Marsh (60) blocks during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders punter Ray Guy (8) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 64

Los Angeles Raiders punter Ray Guy (8) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
13 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Roland Williams (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
14 / 64

Oakland Raiders tight end Roland Williams (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
15 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
16 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
17 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
18 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rick Mirer (3) passes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Lorenzo Bromell (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
19 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Lorenzo Bromell (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
20 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
21 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
22 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 7, 2003, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (85) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
23 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Doug Gabriel (85) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
24 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
25 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (20) blocks as quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
26 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 12, 2004, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) intercepts a pass for a 24-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Derrick Burgess (56) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) blocks as running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) blocks as running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Gary Russell (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
32 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Gary Russell (22) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
33 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive end Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
34 / 64

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
35 / 64

Oakland Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
36 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
37 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, December 6, 2009, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
38 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
39 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
40 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
41 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
42 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) rushes during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 21, 2010, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 64-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 64

Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 64

Oakland Raiders tight end Richard Gordon (82) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 23, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 64

Oakland Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes for a 93-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes for a 93-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 27, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
53 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
54 / 64

Oakland Raiders linebacker Curtis Lofton (50) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, November 8, 2015, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 64

Oakland Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) waits to snap the ball during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 64

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 64

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 64

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
59 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 46-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
60 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
61 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
62 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
63 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is congratulated by teammates after interception a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
64 / 64

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is congratulated by teammates after interception a pass during the regular season away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
