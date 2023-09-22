Pick Six: New location, same rivalry between the Raiders, Steelers

1. The Silver and Black vs. The Steel Curtain
This will be the first time the Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers since relocating to Las Vegas. The Silver and Black have the edge over the Steelers with a 17-14 all-time record against them, including playoffs. The Raiders haven't lost a home game to the Steelers since 1995.
2. The night before Christmas 2022
The two teams last played each other in Week 16 of the 2022 season for the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception." The Steelers came from behind late in the game to win, 13-10.
The Raiders' 10 points scored in the contest came off a 14-yard touchdown grab by Hunter Renfrow and a 40-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson. The leading tackler in the game was former Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (12), who's now the leading tackler for the Silver and Black through two games.
3. Primetime Jimmy
Jimmy Garoppolo has a track record of shining the brightest when the world is watching.
The Raiders quarterback has an 11-5 record with a 102.1 passer rating in primetime games in his career. His last primetime game was a 38-10 Monday Night Football victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, Mexico. He went 20-for-29 with 228 yards and four touchdowns.
"We had the Sunday Night Football music playing out here today to get you in the mood," Garoppolo said after Wednesday's practice. "Sunday Night Football is fun, man. It's going to be a great atmosphere. I can't wait to see the fans. Raider Nation hopefully will be rocking on Sunday night."
4. Beware off the edge
The Raiders offense will have to be aware of where linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are at all times.
Watt, a six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, has a career 11 total tackles and a sack against the Raiders. Highsmith is the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, following a pick-six, a sack and a forced fumble in the Steelers' Week 2 win against the Browns.
"I think Watt plays a certain style of game where he plays hard, he plays aggressive, he plays fast. I think that's their defense," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "They play great as a unit. I think that's what makes them so good is that they're all connected, and they play to the ball. They play tough, they're hard-nosed."
5. "I'm back and I'm trying to win"
All signs point to Jakobi Meyers returning to the field this Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday's and Friday's practices, and doesn't have a designated game status.
The receiver had an exceptional Raiders' debut, leading the team in receptions (nine), receiving yards (81) and touchdowns (two) in the 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. However, the concussion he suffered on the team's last offensive drive of the game kept him out last week. His presence in the offense was missed as the Raiders fell 38-10. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off.
"It was frustrating not being able to be out there with my team, not even building on what I did the first week," Meyers said. "Seeing them out there playing hard and end up losing, it stings a little bit. [Now] I'm back and I'm trying to win, trying to get out there."
6. Tale of two offenses
The Raiders are currently ranked in the top 15 in yards per drive as well as third- and fourth-down conversion percentage, and are the only team yet to allow a sack this season. On the opposite sideline this Sunday, the Steelers offense has the second-fewest rushing yards, third-most three-and-out drives and fourth-lowest third-down conversion rate.
"O]ffensive consistency has been an issue in the first two games," Steelers contributing writer/editor Dale Lolley [told Raiders.com. "There have been too many three-and-outs and missed opportunities for an offense that was second only to the Chiefs a year ago in 10-plus-play drives."
As the Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, view photos from past matchups between the two teams.