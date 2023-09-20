Raiders-Steelers Week 3 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
WR Jakobi Meyers returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday after suffering a concussion in Week 1.
"Moving through the protocol the right way. We can't declare anything right now, but he'll be out on the practice field today," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, WR Davante Adams was a full participant, having undergone a gameday concussion protocol evaluation.
S Chris Smith II and DE Tyree Wilson were the only non-participants for the Raiders, both out with illnesses.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Gameday concussion protocol evaluation
|FP
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Rib
|LP
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Quad
|LP
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Concussion
|LP
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Hamstring/Hand
|LP
|Chris Smith II
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
Pittsburgh Steelers:
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice Wednesday after suffering a chest injury in Pittsburgh's game against Cleveland. WR Gunner Olszewski, who left the same game with a concussion, also did not practice. In addition, six other Steelers did not participate Wednesday, including CB Patrick Peterson, who was given a vet day of rest.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|NIR
|DNP
|Damontae Kazee
|S
|Calf
|DNP
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|FS
|Chest
|DNP
|Markus Golden
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Isaac Seumalo
|G
|NIR
|DNP
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Larry Ogunjobi
|DT
|Foot
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed