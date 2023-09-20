Raiders-Steelers Week 3 Injury Report

Sep 20, 2023 at 03:28 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

WR Jakobi Meyers returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday after suffering a concussion in Week 1.

"Moving through the protocol the right way. We can't declare anything right now, but he'll be out on the practice field today," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, WR Davante Adams was a full participant, having undergone a gameday concussion protocol evaluation.

S Chris Smith II and DE Tyree Wilson were the only non-participants for the Raiders, both out with illnesses.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Gameday concussion protocol evaluation FP
Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring LP
Divine Deablo LB Rib LP
Marcus Epps S Quad LP
Jakobi Meyers WR Concussion LP
Bilal Nichols DT Hamstring/Hand LP
Chris Smith II S Illness DNP
Tyree Wilson DE Illness DNP

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice Wednesday after suffering a chest injury in Pittsburgh's game against Cleveland. WR Gunner Olszewski, who left the same game with a concussion, also did not practice. In addition, six other Steelers did not participate Wednesday, including CB Patrick Peterson, who was given a vet day of rest.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Patrick Peterson CB NIR DNP
Damontae Kazee S Calf DNP
Minkah Fitzpatrick FS Chest DNP
Markus Golden LB Knee DNP
Isaac Seumalo G NIR DNP
Darnell Washington TE Knee DNP
Gunner Olszewski WR Concussion DNP
Larry Ogunjobi DT Foot DNP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Related Content

news

Raiders-Bills Week 2 Injury Report: Jakobi Meyers ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 1 Injury Report: DeAndre Carter questionable for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 Injury Report: Darien Butler ruled out, Josh Jacobs questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders-49ers Week 17 Injury Report: Zamir White, Jackson Barton questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Injury Report: 6 Raiders questionable to play Saturday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Raiders-Patriots Week 15 Injury Report: Bars, Ya-Sin out for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots.
news

Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report: Billings and Ya-Sin ruled out, Jacobs questionable for Thursday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report: Five Raiders, including Jacobs, listed as questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Injury Report: Vickers downgraded to out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Injury Report: Adams, Miller among four players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report: Perryman questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Latest Content

audio

Coach McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams Pressers | Week 3 vs. Steelers | RPP

Sep 20, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media ahead of the Week 3 home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It's going to be a good challenge for us this week'

Sep 20, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses his excitement for the home opener, preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and more.
video

Davante Adams talks primetime games, University of Colorado football

Sep 20, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on playing in primetime games, University of Colorado football and his mindset for Week 3.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How can the Raiders defense get going against the Steelers?

Sep 20, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a trio of fan-submitted questions heading into Week 3's showdown in Allegiant Stadium.
gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.20.23

Sep 20, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Wednesday's practice.
news

Raiders-Steelers Week 3 Injury Report

Sep 20, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Versus: Quarterback duel between Jimmy Garoppolo, Steelers' gutsy signal-caller

Sep 20, 2023

The Raiders offense hoping to rebound following their Week 2 loss as they head into primetime home opener.
news

Davante Adams surprises grandmother on CBS' 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Sep 20, 2023

On the latest episode of the CBS show, Adams lends a hand in renovating his grandmother's home, who's a lifelong Raiders fan.
audio

Raiders tienen juego inaugural como locales en la mira | RPN

Sep 20, 2023

Por primera vez en la temporada 2023, Las Vegas jugará en el Estadio Allegiant al recibir a Pittsburgh y Harry Ruiz habla sobre el reto que tendrán enfrente los Malosos.
video

Coach McDaniels on playing Sunday Night Football: 'Our guys are fired up for this opportunity'

Sep 20, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses the upcoming home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker Robert Spillane, provides an injury update and more.
gallery

Photos: Raiders volunteer at The Just One Project

Sep 20, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders and alumni Leo Gray and Keith Moody volunteered at The Just One Project to assist in food distribution and inspire volunteerism.
video

Raiders Alumni take over Vegas for reunion of the year

Sep 19, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles talks with Raiders Alumni during the 2023 Alumni Weekend in Las Vegas on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
View All
Advertising