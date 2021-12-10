Pick Six: The return of Trayvon Mullen is upon us

1. Road-field advantage

A very intriguing stat to look at going into the Raiders' road trip to Kansas City is how much success they've had on the road recently.

Over the past two seasons, the Raiders are 9-4 on the road – including their 40-32 victory over the Chiefs last year in Arrowhead. Their home record, in contrast, has been 5-10. While it may be peculiar that the Silver and Black don't have as much success in their own building, this gives them an edge going into their rematch with the Chiefs.

"Obviously we like playing away and that's not really a good thing because we'd love to be able to defend our house and make that a place people don't want to come play," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. "But since we've been here, we've had some favor on the road for whatever those reasons are."