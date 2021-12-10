Pick Six: The return of Trayvon Mullen is upon us

Dec 10, 2021 at 02:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. Road-field advantage

A very intriguing stat to look at going into the Raiders' road trip to Kansas City is how much success they've had on the road recently.

Over the past two seasons, the Raiders are 9-4 on the road – including their 40-32 victory over the Chiefs last year in Arrowhead. Their home record, in contrast, has been 5-10. While it may be peculiar that the Silver and Black don't have as much success in their own building, this gives them an edge going into their rematch with the Chiefs.

"Obviously we like playing away and that's not really a good thing because we'd love to be able to defend our house and make that a place people don't want to come play," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. "But since we've been here, we've had some favor on the road for whatever those reasons are."

"I honestly have always loved playing there," Derek Carr said about playing in Kansas City. "It's just such a cool atmosphere just as a football player to get to play in and hear their chant and all that kind of stuff. Their fans aren't so nice to us, but still, it's a really cool atmosphere to be in. It's super loud. I've always liked playing in loud stadiums anyway because it's more, you are just in your own helmet. You don't have to hear anything else or any of the chatter, you just play football, and I've enjoyed that."

2. This week's top injuries

For a second straight week, the Raiders will be without one of their team captains.

Darren Waller has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, as he's still day to day with a knee/back injury. Defensive end Carl Nassib has also been ruled out, and the team's leading tackler Denzel Perryman is listed as doubtful. With the absence of those three, expect a heavy dose of guys like Foster Moreau﻿, Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo﻿. Moreau has three receiving touchdowns this season, while Koonce and Deablo combined for 12 total tackles and a sack against the Washington Football Team.

As for the Chiefs, they will be without cornerback Chris Lammons on Sunday.

Related Links

3. Mullen Island back in service

The return of the Raiders starting cornerback is looking more likely.

Trayvon Mullen Jr. resumed practice with the team after being removed from IR last week. Mullen has been out of action since Week 4 after sustaining a toe injury. All signs are pointing towards him returning to play the Chiefs this Sunday after being a full participant in practice all this week and not being listed on the injury report. Before his injury – Mullen had 14 solo tackles, four pass deflections and an interception this season.

"He's very sharp. He understands principles," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said about Mullen. "He plays at a high speed. As physical traits, he's got really good length. I think that part of it. Like [Brandon] Facyson has good length and when you have a corner that has length, they trust that they can play at the line of scrimmage more. So, that part of it. He's sharp. He's on the details and he really has a sense of confidence, and he brings that to the group."

4. Next back up

The Raiders lost a key piece to their offense last Sunday when Kenyan Drake went down with an ankle injury that will keep him out the rest of the season. With the absence of Drake, the rest of the backfield will be asked to step up to aid Josh Jacobs﻿.

To replace the production of Drake, the Silver and Black will look to Peyton Barber and Jalen Richard﻿. Barber, when called upon for more carries, has proven to be a hot commodity, rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Additionally, the Raiders could potentially elevate Trey Ragas from the practice squad – the undrafted rookie who shined in the preseason.

"As you know, Jalen didn't practice today, but he's with us on the Zoom meetings," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Thursday. "Jalen has been in and out on the entire season. But we always say when one man goes down, someone else has to step up. As we saw Ragas in the preseason, we were high on him as a rookie, and he may have an opportunity this week as well. For any position really, when someone goes down, it's always that next man up mentality."

Fullback Sutton Smith might get more snaps this week as he's getting more comfortable in the offense – filling in Alec Ingold, who tore his ACL against the Chiefs in Week 10.

5. Another installment of Carr vs. Mahomes

Both of these teams' success depends a lot on their quarterbacks.

Carr is 6-0 in games this season when he's thrown for over 300 yards, while Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 under the same circumstances. Carr, however, is 0-6 when he doesn't reach the 300 yard mark, while in every game the Chiefs have lost this season, Mahomes has thrown at least one interception.

6. Stopping the run in Arrowhead

The run defense for the Raiders is trending in the right direction. After allowing an average of 133.5 rushing yards in their first eight games this season, the total has decreased to an average of 107.2 rushing yards over the past four games. That includes giving up less than four yards a carry to running backs Antonio Gibson and Ezekiel Elliot over the past two games, and holding the Chiefs to 94 total rushing yards in Week 10.

The Chiefs run attack has struggled a bit over the past few games, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire batting injuries through this season. During their current five-game winning streak, they've averaged short of 100 rushing yards a game. If the Raiders can take away the run game completely from the Chiefs, that would help in how they try to limit Mahomes in the pocket.

"I think we could be even better. I think we could be even better as a run defense," said linebacker KJ Wright. "It all starts upfront with shutting down those running backs. When you tackle these guys, they stop and go the opposite direction. So just keep preaching that. They'll run it too, so just knock that out early and try to make these guys one dimensional. Really good defenses are really good against the run."

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.9.21

Take an exclusive look at practice as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber's (31) helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber's (31) helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and equipment assistant Chris McFadden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and equipment assistant Chris McFadden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Johnson (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Javon Wims (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47), punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant George Atkinson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant George Atkinson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) and wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 94

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
An official on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 94

An official on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 94

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: Another big day in store for Foster Moreau?

Here are this week's six storylines you should be looking for going into the Raiders' game versus the Washington Football Team.
news

Pick Six: The battle at the line of scrimmage will dictate the winner of this Thanksgiving feast

Here are six intriguing storylines to watch for between two teams that have more history against each other than you'd realize.
news

Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr should have a good grasp of their opponent Sunday

Here are six storylines to closely follow with the battle between the two five-win AFC teams looming.
news

Pick Six: Nate Hobbs is embarking on perhaps his greatest challenge to date

The fifth-round rookie sensation will be depended on to play at a high level against the Chiefs' high-octane offense.
news

Pick Six: Rich Bisaccia has a good history coaching against his hometown team

Here are six storylines to watch for going into this Sunday's road game against the New York Giants.
news

Pick Six: AJ Cole is quietly becoming a premier punter in the NFL

The Silver and Black's special teams and defensive play are starting to peak going into their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Pick Six: Denzel Perryman, Raiders defense needs to turn the volume up on the Broncos' physical run attack

Gus Bradley and the Raiders defense will need to slow down a formidable backfield tandem in order to defeat their AFC West foe.
news

Pick Six: A highly contested defensive battle should ensue between the Raiders and Bears

Both teams have defensive units that will make it very hard on both quarterbacks in Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.
news

Pick Six: Time for Gus Bradley to get ready for the big payback

The Raiders defensive coordinator and a handful of his players have a primetime matchup against their former team on the horizon.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders will try to avenge 'The Ghost of Christmas Past'

The Las Vegas Raiders get their rematch against the Miami Dolphins after their last-second loss to the team last season.
news

Pick Six: The Raiders-Steelers historic rivalry will continue to unfold on Sunday

The Raiders are 3-1 against the Steelers since 2012, and the last time the two teams faced off in December 2018, the Silver and Black beat the Steel Curtain.
Advertising