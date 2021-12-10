What They're Saying: Chiefs talk division rivalry with Raiders

On the Raiders:
"Those guys will be fired up. Regardless of what has taken place with them throughout the course of the season, these guys are going to come out here and play their best because this is a huge rivalry game. … One thing I do know, those guys play hard." – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
"We know that they're a good football team and talented." – Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid
On the two teams' division rivalry:
"You understand when you play a division opponent like the Raiders or the Broncos or the Chargers, that you're going to get the best that they have. They've been studying all offseason to play you. They know that it's a big game for them as well as it is for us. We know we're going to get their best shot." – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
"It's a divisional opponent, so it's always a lot of fun when you play against someone like that. The history of the Raiders, it's very intense. Guys like to play against the Raiders, get super excited to go out there and play." – Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill
