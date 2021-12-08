Raiders-Chiefs Week 14 Injury Report

Dec 08, 2021 at 01:55 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

InjuryReport14_thumb_12821

Las Vegas Raiders:

Tight end Darren Waller, who missed last week's game with a knee/back injury, was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice and remains day-to-day, according to Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia.

Additionally, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back), defensive end Carl Nassib (shoulder), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) did not participate in practice.

Running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who are both battling ankle injuries, were placed on the Reserve/Injured list Wednesday.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Johnathan Abram S Thumb FP
Kenyan Drake RB Ankle DNP
Johnathan Hankins DT Groin FP
Nate Hobbs CB Knee FP
Josh Jacobs RB Ankle FP
Quinton Jefferson DT Back DNP
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle DNP
Marquel Lee LB Ribs LP
Cory Littleton LB Shoulder LP
Carl Nassib DE Knee DNP
Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring DNP
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP
Sutton Smith FB Quad/ankle LP
Darren Waller TE Knee/back DNP

Kansas City Chiefs:

Only one player did not participate in the Chiefs' Wednesday practice: cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle). Meanwhile, cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs) were limited.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chris Lammons CB Ankle DNP
Rashad Fenton CB Knee LP
Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP
Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP
Mike Hughes CB Calf FP
Chris Jones DL Calf FP
Juan Thornhill S Glute FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

