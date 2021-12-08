Raiders-Chiefs Week 14 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
Tight end Darren Waller, who missed last week's game with a knee/back injury, was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice and remains day-to-day, according to Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia.
Additionally, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back), defensive end Carl Nassib (shoulder), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) did not participate in practice.
Running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who are both battling ankle injuries, were placed on the Reserve/Injured list Wednesday.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Thumb
|FP
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Groin
|FP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Marquel Lee
|LB
|Ribs
|LP
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Sutton Smith
|FB
|Quad/ankle
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee/back
|DNP
Kansas City Chiefs:
Only one player did not participate in the Chiefs' Wednesday practice: cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle). Meanwhile, cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs) were limited.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LP
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Calf
|FP
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Glute
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed