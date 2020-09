Previo del Partido: Raiders @ Panthers (Semana 1)

The Raiders wrapped up their training camp last week and first at their new facility in Henderson, Nev. Now, the inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders will begin with 18 players on the opening 53-man roster who were not on the active roster at any point during the 2019 campaign. The team is compiled of 19 draftees, 24 free agents, seven undrafted free agents, two players acquired via trade and one claimed off waivers.