Quick Hits: Gruden staying 'realistic' as undefeated Raiders eye difficult schedule ahead

The Raiders moved to 3-0 on the season after defeating the Miami Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Even with three wins under their belts, the Silver and Black as well as Head Coach Jon Gruden are staying realistic as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coach Gruden addressed the media Monday following the win. Here are the best soundbites from his press conference:
On starting the season 3-0:
"Well, it's fun to win, and you also got to be realistic when you look at your schedule and what we have coming up. It doesn't get much easier. The Chargers just went to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs and did it in impressive fashion. Every week is a grind."
On the offensive line:
"We're getting there. We need to put a complete performance together; that's what we need to do. And we've had spurts where it's been pretty doggone good, and there's been spurts where it needs to be better. But it's a young group, they are playing some formidable defenses, some good players and a lot of looks, and I think we're getting better which is encouraging."
On cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.:
"He's a solid player. He's a good cover guy. He's smart; he sees it. He sees route patterns develop. He's been a great tackler. He doesn't give up big plays, and he's been a great acquisition in the locker room and behind the scenes too."
On distributing the ball among receivers:
"That's always been the goal and to have balance as well. Not just throwing it to different people but being able to turn and hand it off to somebody that can do something. We had some balance yesterday, which helped us win that game, but we have a lot of confidence in our receiving corps. They may be young, but they're talented, they're reliable, they're tough and they're versatile."
On linebacker Cory Littleton:
"I think this defense suits him. I think the front and the improved pass rush up there helps, and he's also a great special teams player and a great guy. So, we're happy to have him."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 3 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.