Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from the Raiders' return to the field at OTAs

May 26, 2021 at 05:41 PM
Levi Edwards

With Day Two of OTAs in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders saw many familiar faces on their practice field, as well as a few new ones.

The Silver and Black began voluntary offseason OTAs with a large amount of players showing out and ready to compete. This Raiders team is more eager than ever to be back on the field together after having the playoffs slip through their hands late last season, and they're also getting adjusted to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley bringing his fast and physical approach to the desert.

Here are few key quotes from Clelin Ferrell, Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito and Johnathan Abram after their first couple of days being back on the field.

Clelin Ferrell on switching back to No. 99, which he wore at Clemson:

"It looks way better. I'm very excited to be back in the number I love. I've been getting a lot of compliments, so now I got to take it onto the field."

Ferrell on what's necessary for him to make a leap his third season:

"I think it's me staying disciplined and staying true to myself and not trying to be outside of myself. Like, I know who I am as a player and the No. 1 thing is, I know it's going to pay off. So, just staying disciplined and being myself every single day. Being the same person every single day regardless of what anybody got to say, regardless of the circumstances — just come in and work hard and try to get this team to a Super Bowl."

Maxx Crosby on recovering from last season's lingering injuries:

"I'm able to do everything. The good thing is we have time, so I've just been rehabbing every day, getting right, getting stronger and just getting ready for the season."

Crosby's initial thoughts of Raiders rookie defensive end Malcolm Koonce:

"Obviously, him being a MAC guy, I was somewhat familiar with him, and I was happy we drafted him. He came in, he's a super quiet, humble kid. But I like his personality: He wants to come here and be the best player he can possibly be. That's all you can ask for as a rookie. You try to learn, try to get as healthy as you possibly can to try to get up to speed. He's been really good. I think he has a really bright future, and I'm excited to play with him."

Richie Incognito's first impressions of 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood:

"He's a big body; he comes from the storied program at Alabama. He's done a ton a winning, a couple of National Championships under his belt – he's quiet, he's a hard worker, he's picking up on what Coach Cable is laying down, and I expect him to have a big year."

On embracing his leadership role on the offensive line:

"It's my job to keep those guys going, keep them hungry, keep them humble, and when we get out on Sunday just play as one and go out there and really get after people. I think Coach Cable wants a very physical offensive line, and that's where I come in. I set the tempo every day in practice. I bring it every day and get out in the games, and I'm out there mixing it up and putting people on their head, and that energy is contagious."

Johnathan Abram on new teammate Casey Hayward Jr.:

"Getting a chance to know him, be around him, he's a guy who's been in the system, going on six years. Just seeing the amount of things he saw, the starts that he got in this system. He pretty much knows it all. He goes out there, he talks every single play, in and out of the play. It's just amazing to see. It's very helpful for guys like me and other guys trying to learn this system. He's been a tremendous help, and I'm very glad he's going to be a part of this team."

Abram on his role in Gus Bradley's new defense:

"Things have been going pretty good. I'm pretty much going down to what they call a box safety to strong safety. It's interesting going from what we were playing last year, playing a lot of split safety, playing hot. This, I feel, will be a lot more suitable for my talents and my strengths."

Photos: Raiders 2021 OTAs | Day 2

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for day two of Raiders 2021 OTAs.

