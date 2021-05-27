Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from the Raiders' return to the field at OTAs

Johnathan Abram on new teammate Casey Hayward Jr.:

"Getting a chance to know him, be around him, he's a guy who's been in the system, going on six years. Just seeing the amount of things he saw, the starts that he got in this system. He pretty much knows it all. He goes out there, he talks every single play, in and out of the play. It's just amazing to see. It's very helpful for guys like me and other guys trying to learn this system. He's been a tremendous help, and I'm very glad he's going to be a part of this team."