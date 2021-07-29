Quick Hits: OC Greg Olson discusses O-line development, new weapons on offense

Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson stepped up to the mic for his first press conference of Training Camp and went into detail on the changes to the offensive line, new weapons for Derek Carr and expectations for the season ahead.

Here are some of the best soundbites from Thursday's media availability.

On the offensive line:

"Playing together is always important with the guys up front and that's no matter what level of football you're playing at. If you have continuity there with those five guys because of the communication then certainly you're going to be ahead of the curve. Again, we got new players, new positions. Andre James but he's been here. Alex Leatherwood, a very intelligent guy. He's picked it up very quickly and then the communication with our guards who are veteran guys has been great going out to him on the outside."

On G John Simpson: