Quick Hits: OC Greg Olson discusses O-line development, new weapons on offense

Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson stepped up to the mic for his first press conference of Training Camp and went into detail on the changes to the offensive line, new weapons for Derek Carr and expectations for the season ahead.
Here are some of the best soundbites from Thursday's media availability.
On the offensive line:
"Playing together is always important with the guys up front and that's no matter what level of football you're playing at. If you have continuity there with those five guys because of the communication then certainly you're going to be ahead of the curve. Again, we got new players, new positions. Andre James but he's been here. Alex Leatherwood, a very intelligent guy. He's picked it up very quickly and then the communication with our guards who are veteran guys has been great going out to him on the outside."
On G John Simpson:
"John Simpson ended up being our strongest player coming out of the offseason program. ... If his work ethic has anything to do with how he's going to take the next step this year, if that has anything to say about it, he'll be a much better player. But he again, he gained more weight, he gained more strength and yet he didn't lose his flexibility or the athleticism that we saw when we drafted him, so we're excited about him."
On the new offensive weapons:
"You're always looking for skilled players or players to get the ball to and we've got we feel like capable players right now at every position. Nelson Agholor will be a tough guy to replace, but we really feel good about both Bryan [Edwards] and Henry [Ruggs III] right now. And we brought in John Brown who's looked good. Willie Snead is a guy that's come over and has looked very good in OTAs and looked good here the first two days, so we have some capable guys that we think can step up, but again the more weapons that you have certainly the harder you are to defend down there."
On WR Henry Ruggs III:
"He came back in tremendous shape with the weight gain, which a lot of times when guys gain weight like that, they lose their speed, or they lose their conditioning, but he's looked in really good shape these first two days, so we're excited about his body transforming and how he looks."
On his expectations for QB Derek Carr:
"We know he's an intelligent player, we know he's a very accurate player in terms of throwing the football. Again, when we looked back at what can we do better; explosive plays, explosive plays down the field is one of those areas that we will look to improve upon. And it's a mindset too, but I think he's aware of that as well. I mean he's aware of what we're asking him on every play and what the progression will be and when we want him taking chances and when we don't."
View photos from another day of practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during 2021 Training Camp.