Quick Hits: The Raiders are fully aware of what's at stake this Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders are two days away from their biggest game of the regular season. And while the players and coaching staff recognize that this is a must-win game to reach the postseason, they're also genuinely excited to be back on the field at home with such high stakes.
Here are some of the best soundbites from this week on the team's mindset going into their 'win or go home' season finale with the Los Angeles Chargers:
"All I know is we're really excited about our opportunity in front of us on Sunday night, and we're going to look to put our best foot forward and look to put a product on the field that all the Raider Nation can be proud of." Rich Bisaccia
"[I]t's exciting. It's against a division team, all of those things, but nothing changes. I always say if you've got to change something in your preparation, I don't think you're preparing the right way. So, I'll be excited. I know our crowd will be excited. Our team's ready to go. It'll be fun.” Derek Carr
"[I]t's great to be in a position and certainly, we play every game to win. That's why you prepare and why you practice. So, we've been fortunate to be on that – on the right end of the score the last three weeks. And we're fortunate to be in a position right now that we're in, so real excitement throughout the building.” Greg Olson
"To be in this position to where you have an opportunity like we have presented to ourself, we just don't want to miss it. We don't want to miss any part of it. And the players are excited. The coaches are excited, really, just to go compete against a really, really good team." Gus Bradley
"It's going to be a play at a time mentality from start to finish. Everything matters. We've got to play clean, good football. Everyone's going to be out there. ... It's going to be so much fun. We look forward to it, we don't want to overthink anything or try to be Superman out there. We just want to do our job and focus on what we've got to get done." Maxx Crosby
"It's a huge challenge this Sunday. It will be sort of the first [or] I'd say it'll be the closest [playoff] opportunity since I've been here. So it being the last game and it being a must-win, I'm really excited for it and I can't wait. Kolton Miller
"This is one of those games that will be remembered forever. It's Sunday Night Football, both teams – if you win you're in. So everybody's level of their play should step up tremendously on our side of the ball, as well as on the offensive side of the ball. And hopefully we can get a win out of it." Yannick Ngakoue
"Just keep it simple, trust your teammates, trust the call. Just do the little things right and just do it with a nasty attitude. If we do that, we'll get the results that we want." K.J. Wright
Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.