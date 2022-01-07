Quick Hits: The Raiders are fully aware of what's at stake this Sunday

Jan 07, 2022 at 03:50 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders are two days away from their biggest game of the regular season. And while the players and coaching staff recognize that this is a must-win game to reach the postseason, they're also genuinely excited to be back on the field at home with such high stakes.

Here are some of the best soundbites from this week on the team's mindset going into their 'win or go home' season finale with the Los Angeles Chargers:

"All I know is we're really excited about our opportunity in front of us on Sunday night, and we're going to look to put our best foot forward and look to put a product on the field that all the Raider Nation can be proud of." Rich Bisaccia

Related Links

"[I]t's exciting. It's against a division team, all of those things, but nothing changes. I always say if you've got to change something in your preparation, I don't think you're preparing the right way. So, I'll be excited. I know our crowd will be excited. Our team's ready to go. It'll be fun.” Derek Carr
"[I]t's great to be in a position and certainly, we play every game to win. That's why you prepare and why you practice. So, we've been fortunate to be on that – on the right end of the score the last three weeks. And we're fortunate to be in a position right now that we're in, so real excitement throughout the building.” Greg Olson
"To be in this position to where you have an opportunity like we have presented to ourself, we just don't want to miss it. We don't want to miss any part of it. And the players are excited. The coaches are excited, really, just to go compete against a really, really good team." Gus Bradley
"It's going to be a play at a time mentality from start to finish. Everything matters. We've got to play clean, good football. Everyone's going to be out there. ... It's going to be so much fun. We look forward to it, we don't want to overthink anything or try to be Superman out there. We just want to do our job and focus on what we've got to get done." Maxx Crosby
"It's a huge challenge this Sunday. It will be sort of the first [or] I'd say it'll be the closest [playoff] opportunity since I've been here. So it being the last game and it being a must-win, I'm really excited for it and I can't wait. Kolton Miller
"This is one of those games that will be remembered forever. It's Sunday Night Football, both teams – if you win you're in. So everybody's level of their play should step up tremendously on our side of the ball, as well as on the offensive side of the ball. And hopefully we can get a win out of it." Yannick Ngakoue
"Just keep it simple, trust your teammates, trust the call. Just do the little things right and just do it with a nasty attitude. If we do that, we'll get the results that we want." K.J. Wright

Practice Photos: Friday 1.7.22

Take an exclusive look inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and center Nick Martin (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) and guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 81

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Kavon Frazier (43) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Kavon Frazier (43) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) holds his helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) holds his helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) holds his helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) holds his helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) holds his helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) holds his helmet during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the team during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the team during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the team during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia huddles with the team during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 81

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line huddles during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia discusses who stood out in the victory over Cleveland 

Here are the best soundbites from the interim head coach's Tuesday media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia touches on moving forward after loss to Chiefs

The interim head coach addressed the media Monday to discuss turnovers, the offensive line and the effect of injuries week-to-week.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia on rookie performances from Sunday, slow starts to offense

Here are the best soundbites from the Interim Head Coach's media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia knows to expect the unexpected against Washington

The Raiders will get a Washington Football Team who'll be coming off a short week.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia has a meeting with his former team on Thanksgiving Day

Bisaccia and the Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful they can end their three game losing streak with a win in Dallas.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia, Raiders have their eyes set on Cincinnati 

The Raiders are looking to put the loss to the Chiefs behind them with the Bengals coming to Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia stills sees room for improvement for running game

Here are the best soundbites from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's Monday media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Bisaccia sets the bye week tone for the Silver and Black

Here are the best soundbites from Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia's Monday media availability.
news

Quick Hits: Rich Bisaccia getting prepared for his first game as Raiders interim head coach

Here are the best soundbites from Bisaccia's media availability Friday.
news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden is moving past 'a strange night' in Los Angeles to face the Chicago Bears at home

The head coach and the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders must now prepare for Chicago on a short week.
news

Quick Hits: Gruden staying 'realistic' as undefeated Raiders eye difficult schedule ahead

The best soundbites from Head Coach Jon Gruden's Monday media availability.
Advertising