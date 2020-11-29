Quick Snap: Nicholas Morrow notches another stellar performance in loss

No. 50 comes up big once again
There weren't too many positives coming out of the Raiders' loss in Atlanta, however one of them is the continued progression of linebacker Nicholas Morrow.
The linebacker saw a large amount of snaps against the Falcons even with the return of Cory Littleton, and the former Division III standout had another great performance for a third straight week with 10 tackles, two pass deflections and a quarterback hit.
With five games left in the season, they will need more showings like this from Morrow and others in their race to the playoffs.
Uncharacteristic day on offense
Sometimes, it's just not your day.
After averaging more than 30 points a game this season, the Raiders were limited to only six on Sunday. Statistically it was the worst game of the season for Derek Carr, as he threw for 215 yards, an interception and three lost fumbles. He was also benched in the fourth quarter by Jon Gruden to avoid injury with the game out of reach.
The run game was also extremely limited as well with Jacobs picking up 27 yards on seven carries and a fumble. The Falcons defense also sacked the Raiders five times.
Banged up on both sides of the ball
Injuries never help a team either.
The Silver and Black, already missing Lamarcus Joyner and Clelin Ferrell, saw more players banged up on Sunday. There were several players who missed a couple of snaps due to injury including Denzelle Good, Josh Jacobs, Jeff Heath and Trayvon Mullen. Damon Arnette was ruled out of the game in the first half as well with a concussion.
The Falcons were also dealing with high-profile injuries with Todd Gurley and Julio Jones coming into the game, but they were able to stay relatively healthy throughout the game and make necessary adjustments. Hopefully a good week of practice will give the Raiders time to heal up for the Jets next Sunday.
