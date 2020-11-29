Quick Snap: Nicholas Morrow notches another stellar performance in loss

Nov 29, 2020 at 01:47 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

No. 50 comes up big once again

There weren't too many positives coming out of the Raiders' loss in Atlanta, however one of them is the continued progression of linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

The linebacker saw a large amount of snaps against the Falcons even with the return of Cory Littleton, and the former Division III standout had another great performance for a third straight week with 10 tackles, two pass deflections and a quarterback hit.

With five games left in the season, they will need more showings like this from Morrow and others in their race to the playoffs.

Uncharacteristic day on offense

Sometimes, it's just not your day.

After averaging more than 30 points a game this season, the Raiders were limited to only six on Sunday. Statistically it was the worst game of the season for Derek Carr, as he threw for 215 yards, an interception and three lost fumbles. He was also benched in the fourth quarter by Jon Gruden to avoid injury with the game out of reach.

The run game was also extremely limited as well with Jacobs picking up 27 yards on seven carries and a fumble. The Falcons defense also sacked the Raiders five times.

Banged up on both sides of the ball

Injuries never help a team either.

The Silver and Black, already missing Lamarcus Joyner and Clelin Ferrell, saw more players banged up on Sunday. There were several players who missed a couple of snaps due to injury including Denzelle Good, Josh Jacobs, Jeff Heath and Trayvon Mullen. Damon Arnette was ruled out of the game in the first half as well with a concussion.

The Falcons were also dealing with high-profile injuries with Todd Gurley and Julio Jones coming into the game, but they were able to stay relatively healthy throughout the game and make necessary adjustments. Hopefully a good week of practice will give the Raiders time to heal up for the Jets next Sunday.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Falcons

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
1 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
2 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
3 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
4 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
5 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
6 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
7 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
8 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
9 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
10 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
11 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
12 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
13 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
14 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
15 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
16 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
17 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
18 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
19 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
20 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
21 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
22 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
23 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
24 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
25 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
26 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
27 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
28 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
29 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
30 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
31 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
32 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
33 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
34 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
35 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

