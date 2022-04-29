Raider Nation shows up and shows out for first round of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and frankly their fans didn't care.

In the sea of thousands of fans packed at the draft theater near the High Roller, a swarm of Silver of Black could be seen for miles. With the draft in Las Vegas for the first time ever, the fans couldn't wait until pick No. 86 to get in the action.

The roaring of the crowd started early before the Jacksonville Jaguars could even make the first pick. The Silver and Black were ecstatic to see Raiders stars past and present grace the stage in Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen. Not to mention they were greeted by the warm embrace of self-proclaimed "President of Raider Nation" Ice Cube. The first day of the draft seemed to be a great success, wrapped up by a concert from the Grammy-winning band Weezer.

Among the Silver and Black loyal in attendance was a California man that has witnessed the Raiders win three Super Bowls. He brought along his son, who is hopeful he'll see one himself.