Raiders add QB Nick Mullens

Apr 04, 2022 at 09:32 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
mullens-thumb-release-4422

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent QB Nick Mullens, the club announced Monday.

Mullens joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Cleveland Browns (2021), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-20). The 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback has appeared in 20 games with 17 starts, completing 407-of-630 attempts for 4,861 yards with 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions for a passer rating of 87.3.

In 2021, Mullens started one game for the Browns, completing 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown against the Raiders.

A native of Hoover, Ala., Mullens played four seasons at Southern Mississippi (2013-16). He appeared in 44 games with 41 starts during his collegiate career, completing 928-of-1,546 attempts for 11,994 yards with 87 touchdowns.

Photos: New Raiders QB Nick Mullens

View photos of new Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens in action.

QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
1 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
2 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
3 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Matt Slocum/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
4 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
5 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
6 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
7 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
8 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

John Hefti/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
9 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press
QB Nick Mullens Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)
10 / 10

QB Nick Mullens

Previous teams: San Francisco 49ers (2017–2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2021), Cleveland Browns (2021)

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders bring back DT Johnathan Hankins

Last season, Hankins started 14 games and recorded 38 tackles for the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders sign OL Jermaine Eluemunor

In 2021, the 6-foot-4, 345-pound offensive lineman played in 14 games with three starts for the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders sign LB Jayon Brown

Brown joins the Silver and Black after spending the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2017-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign S Duron Harmon

The 6-foot, 205-pound safety has appeared in 144 games with 62 starts in his career, totaling 305 tackles (228 solo), 21 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign DT Vernon Butler

The Panthers' 2016 first-round draft pick (30th overall) has appeared in 76 games over his career, recording 106 tackles, eight sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko

In 2021, Peko played in eight games with three starts for Tennessee, setting career highs with 10 tackles (seven), two sacks and one forced fumble.
news

Raiders sign WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson joins the Raiders after spending his first six seasons with the Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to six postseason appearances.
news

Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18). 
news

Raiders sign LB Kyler Fackrell

The linebacker has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles, 23.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign T Brandon Parker

Parker rejoins the Silver and Black after originally being selected by the club in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign LB Micah Kiser

Kiser joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Advertising