Raiders add QB Nick Mullens

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent QB Nick Mullens, the club announced Monday.

Mullens joins the Silver and Black after stops with the Cleveland Browns (2021), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-20). The 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback has appeared in 20 games with 17 starts, completing 407-of-630 attempts for 4,861 yards with 26 touchdowns against 22 interceptions for a passer rating of 87.3.

In 2021, Mullens started one game for the Browns, completing 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown against the Raiders.