Raiders and UNIFY teamed up with "Take Away, Give Back" campaign

The Raiders and UNIFY Financial Credit Union teamed up with the "Take Away, Give Back" campaign during the 2018 season. For each takeaway by the Raiders defense in 2018, UNIFY donated $2,125 to both the Chabot Space & Science Center and Discovery Kids Museum.
During the year, the Raiders defense had 17 turnovers which led to $4,250 being donated.
The Raiders thank UNIFY Financial Credit Union for this donation.
Interceptions
Gareon Conley ..............................3
Marcus Gilchrist ............................3
Erik Harris .....................................2
Reggie Nelson ..............................2
Karl Joseph ...................................1
Rashaan Melvin ............................1
Tahir Whitehead ............................1
Daryl Worley ..................................1
Let's look back at a few of the highlights:
Cornerback Gareon Conley intercepted Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the Raiders' win in overtime Week 4.
Defensive back Daryl Worley picks off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the Silver and Black's Week 6 matchup in London, England.
Rookie defensive tackle Maurice Hurst causes Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to fumble and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is there to secure the turnover.
Safety Erik Harris gets the first interception of his career against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.