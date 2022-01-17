Raiders announce Reserve/Future signings

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts, the club announced Monday.
Eleven of the 12 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Jordan Brown
|S
|6-0
|197
|1
|South Dakota State
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|G
|6-4
|335
|1
|Alabama
|Kavon Frazier
|DB
|6-0
|220
|6
|Central Michigan
|Hroniss Grasu
|OL
|6-3
|301
|6
|Oregon
|Gerri Green
|DE
|6-4
|250
|1
|Mississippi State
|Brett Heggie
|C
|6-5
|321
|R
|Florida
|P.J. Johnson
|DL
|6-3
|320
|1
|Arizona
|Justin March-Lillard
|LB
|6-0
|222
|7
|Akron
|Jeremiah Poutasi
|OL
|6-5
|335
|3
|Utah
|Trey Ragas
|RB
|5-10
|214
|R
|Louisiana
|Dillon Stoner
|WR
|6-0
|194
|R
|Oklahoma State
|DJ Turner
|WR
|5-9
|206
|R
|Pittsburgh