Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of 2023

Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of 2023 ahead of the opening preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NFL Network as well as on FOX-5 locally, Raiders.com and in the Raiders app.
Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember changes are fluid and at the coaches' discretion. That said, take a look at the full chart below.
Offense
|Position
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Phillip Dorsett II
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|Cam Sims
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Brandon Parker
|Justin Herron
|LG
|Dylan Parham
|Netane Muti
|Vitaliy Gurman
|C
|Andre James
|Hroniss Grasu
|Jordan Meredith
|RG
|Alex Bars
|Greg Van Roten
|McClendon Curtis*
|RT
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Thayer Munford Jr..
|Dalton Wagner*
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|Michael Mayer*
|Jesper Horsted
|Jacob Hollister
|Cole Fotheringham
|John Samuel Shenker*
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|DeAndre Carter
|DJ Turner
|Chris Lacy
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Tre Tucker*
|Kristian Wilkerson
|QB
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Brian Hoyer
|Aidan O'Connell*
|Chase Garbers
|RB
|Zamir White
|Ameer Abdullah
|Brandon Bolden
|Brittain Brown
|Sincere McCormick
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Malcolm Koonce
|Isaac Rochell
|David Agoha*
|[Tyree Wilson]*
|DT
|Jerry Tillery
|John Jenkins
|Matthew Butler
|Kyle Peko
|[Neil Farrell Jr.]
|DT
|Bilal Nichols
|Adam Butler
|Byron Young*
|Nesta Jade Silvera*
|DE
|Chandler Jones
|Jordan Willis
|Adam Plant*
|George Tarlas*
|OLB
|Robert Spillane
|Darius Harris
|Curtis Bolton
|MLB
|Divine Deablo
|Darien Butler
|Drake Thomas*
|OLB
|Luke Masterson
|Amari Burney*
|CB
|Nate Hobbs
|Jakorian Bennett*
|Tyler Hall
|Sam Webb
|Ike Brown
|Bryce Cosby
|CB
|Marcus Peters
|Brandon Facyson
|Amik Robertson
|Duke Shelley
|David Long Jr.
|Azizi Hearn*
|FS
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Jaquan Johnson
|SS
|Marcus Epps
|Roderic Teamer
|Chris Smith II*
|Jaydon Grant*
Specialists
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|KR
|DeAndre Carter
|Ameer Abdullah
|DJ Turner
|PR
|DeAndre Carter
|Hunter Renfrow
|Keelan Cole Sr.
*Rookie
[Active/Non-Football Injury]
