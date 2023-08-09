Raiders' first unofficial depth chart of 2023

Aug 08, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of 2023 ahead of the opening preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NFL Network as well as on FOX-5 locally, Raiders.com and in the Raiders app.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember changes are fluid and at the coaches' discretion. That said, take a look at the full chart below.

Offense

Position
WR Davante Adams Phillip Dorsett II Keelan Cole Sr. Cam Sims
LT Kolton Miller Brandon Parker Justin Herron
LG Dylan Parham Netane Muti Vitaliy Gurman
C Andre James Hroniss Grasu Jordan Meredith
RG Alex Bars Greg Van Roten McClendon Curtis*
RT Jermaine Eluemunor Thayer Munford Jr.. Dalton Wagner*
TE Austin Hooper Michael Mayer* Jesper Horsted Jacob Hollister
Cole Fotheringham John Samuel Shenker*
WR Jakobi Meyers DeAndre Carter DJ Turner Chris Lacy
WR Hunter Renfrow Tre Tucker* Kristian Wilkerson
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Brian Hoyer Aidan O'Connell* Chase Garbers
RB Zamir White Ameer Abdullah Brandon Bolden Brittain Brown
Sincere McCormick
FB Jakob Johnson

Defense

Position
DE Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce Isaac Rochell David Agoha*
[Tyree Wilson]*
DT Jerry Tillery John Jenkins Matthew Butler Kyle Peko
[Neil Farrell Jr.]
DT Bilal Nichols Adam Butler Byron Young* Nesta Jade Silvera*
DE Chandler Jones Jordan Willis Adam Plant* George Tarlas*
OLB Robert Spillane Darius Harris Curtis Bolton
MLB Divine Deablo Darien Butler Drake Thomas*
OLB Luke Masterson Amari Burney*
CB Nate Hobbs Jakorian Bennett* Tyler Hall Sam Webb
Ike Brown Bryce Cosby
CB Marcus Peters Brandon Facyson Amik Robertson Duke Shelley
David Long Jr. Azizi Hearn*
FS Tre'von Moehrig Isaiah Pola-Mao Jaquan Johnson
SS Marcus Epps Roderic Teamer Chris Smith II* Jaydon Grant*

Specialists

Position
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR DeAndre Carter Ameer Abdullah DJ Turner
PR DeAndre Carter Hunter Renfrow Keelan Cole Sr.

*Rookie

[Active/Non-Football Injury]

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

