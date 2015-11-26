Raiders Help Community and Give Back for Thanksgiving

Nov 26, 2015 at 03:15 AM

Several Raiders helped out at the Alameda County Community Food Bank November 16 sorting, screening, boxing and shelving food items in preparation for the busy holiday season.

Raiders Visit Food Bank

The Oakland Raiders spent time at the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

FB Marcel Reece helps sort cabbage at the food bank.
FBs Marcel Reece and Manase Tonga, RB Rock Cartwright and QB Terrelle Pryor pose for a photo with 7th and 8th grade students in the Black Student Alliance at John Muir Middle School.
FB Marcel Reece does an interview with new friend Dominic.
FB Marcel Reece tosses a bag of pears into the bin.
FB Manase Tonga works with the students readying cabbage for distribution.
QB Terrelle Pryor and RB Rock Cartwright go through the cabbage at the Food Bank.
RB Rock Cartwright concentrates on sorting the food.
QB Terrelle Pryor works hard sorting food at the Alameda County Community Food Bank.
RB Rock Cartwright closes up a box full of cabbage for distribution.
RB Rock Cartwright and QB Terrelle Pryor peel away the bad leaves of cabbage.
The players put on gloves before handling the food.
One of the students gives the players directions before the food sorting begins.
FB Marcel Reece takes over the camera before heading in to sort the food.
The group poses for a photo after spending time sorting produce at the food bank.
FB Manase Tonga sorts through the cabbage.
Alameda County Community Food Bank
Marcel Reece and wife Tera delivered Thanksgiving food baskets with a traditional Thanksgiving feast to 50 less fortunate families from the East Oakland Youth Development Center on behalf of the Marcel Reece Foundation. Baskets included a gift card to purchase a turkey at a local grocery store.

And the Oakland Raiders Offensive Line welcomed families and community partners to the team's Alameda, Calif., facility and distributed Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings. Raiders players purchased the items for all of the families that attended. The guests included families from the Alameda County Family Justice Center, military families from Camp Parks, and the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Marcel Reece Foundation Thanksgiving Giveaway

Marcel Reece and wife Tera delivered Thanksgiving food baskets to 50 less fortunate families from the East Oakland Youth Development Center on Monday evening on behalf of the Marcel Reece Foundation.

Thanksgiving Time with the Offensive Line

The Raiders Offensive Line welcome low income families, military families and community partners to the Alameda Practice Facility to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings.

