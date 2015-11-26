Raiders Help Community and Give Back for Thanksgiving

Several Raiders helped out at the Alameda County Community Food Bank November 16 sorting, screening, boxing and shelving food items in preparation for the busy holiday season.
Marcel Reece and wife Tera delivered Thanksgiving food baskets with a traditional Thanksgiving feast to 50 less fortunate families from the East Oakland Youth Development Center on behalf of the Marcel Reece Foundation. Baskets included a gift card to purchase a turkey at a local grocery store.
And the Oakland Raiders Offensive Line welcomed families and community partners to the team's Alameda, Calif., facility and distributed Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings. Raiders players purchased the items for all of the families that attended. The guests included families from the Alameda County Family Justice Center, military families from Camp Parks, and the Alameda County Community Food Bank.
