Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

Aug 01, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Photos: Community Day at Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted local organizations and football teams at 2022 Training Camp practice.

The Bishop Gorman High School football team boards a bus for 2022 Training Camp.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Nike Darkside Football team checks in for 2022 Training Camp.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas High School football team checks in for 2022 Training Camp.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Eldorado High School football team arrives at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Katsura and Audrey pose for a photo with a dog during Community Day at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas High School football team arrives at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Katsura and Audrey pose for a photo with members of the Henderson Police Department during Community Day at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Katsura and Audrey pose for a photo with members of Special Olympics Nevada during Community Day at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Canyon Springs High School football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus Football Team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Shadow Ridge High School girls flag football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of Opportunity Village in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Nike Darkside Football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas High School football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Eldorado High School football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Bishop Gorman High School football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Green Valley High School football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Apex Predators flag football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Clark High School football team in the stands at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) takes a selfie with the Eldorado High School football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) signs autographs for members of the Eldorado High School football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs autographs for members of the Nike Darkside Football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs autographs for members of the Las Vegas Raiders High School football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for members of the Nike Darkside Football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for members of the Canyon Springs High School football team at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
For the second straight year, the Raiders hosted more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, including local youth football teams, military members, first responders and a few local high school football teams – including the reigning NIAA 7A Champions, Bishop Gorman.

Below is a list of of guests who were invited.

  • North Las Vegas Police Department
  • Nevada State Police
  • Henderson Police Department
  • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation
  • Clark County Fire Department
  • YMCA of Southern Nevada
  • Spring Mountain Youth Camp
  • Opportunity Village
  • Three Square Food Bank
  • Special Olympics Nevada
  • Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada
  • Nevada Partners

Girls Flag:

  • Shadow Ridge High School Girls Flag
  • Clark High School Girls Flag
  • Desert Oasis High School Girls Flag
  • Basic High School Girls Flag

Boys Tackle:

  • Cimarron High School
  • Green Valley High School
  • Democracy Preparatory Academy
  • Bishop Gorman High School
  • Eldorado High School
  • Las Vegas High School
  • Canyon Springs High School
  • Arbor View High School
  • Foothill High School

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders and USAA hosted local active-duty military from Nellis Air Force Base at Raiders Training Camp, where they watched the team practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Following the practice session, the military guests traveled to Allegiant Stadium where they participated in a Salute to Service Boot Camp.

