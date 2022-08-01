Raiders host local community organizations at Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted local organizations and football teams at 2022 Training Camp practice.
For the second straight year, the Raiders hosted more than 1,300 guests from select Las Vegas community organizations to watch practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, including local youth football teams, military members, first responders and a few local high school football teams – including the reigning NIAA 7A Champions, Bishop Gorman.
Below is a list of of guests who were invited.
- North Las Vegas Police Department
- Nevada State Police
- Henderson Police Department
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation
- Clark County Fire Department
- YMCA of Southern Nevada
- Spring Mountain Youth Camp
- Opportunity Village
- Three Square Food Bank
- Special Olympics Nevada
- Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada
- Nevada Partners
Girls Flag:
- Shadow Ridge High School Girls Flag
- Clark High School Girls Flag
- Desert Oasis High School Girls Flag
- Basic High School Girls Flag
Boys Tackle:
- Cimarron High School
- Green Valley High School
- Democracy Preparatory Academy
- Bishop Gorman High School
- Eldorado High School
- Las Vegas High School
- Canyon Springs High School
- Arbor View High School
- Foothill High School
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders and USAA hosted local active-duty military from Nellis Air Force Base at Raiders Training Camp, where they watched the team practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Following the practice session, the military guests traveled to Allegiant Stadium where they participated in a Salute to Service Boot Camp.