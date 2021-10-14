Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

@Jasbombtech asks:

"How much say does DC4 have in the game plan now?"

﻿Derek Carr﻿ has had the trust of his coaches for many years now. That's the respect that comes with being the team's franchise quarterback for eight seasons now.

While Greg Olson will be shifting over to offensive play calling duties, it's hard to see if Carr will have more or less of a say in the game plan than he did previously. He's had great control over the offense, throwing for 1,605 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. Carr addressed the media Wednesday regarding what he anticipates will remain the same or different with the playbook.

"I think there are things set in place with our offense. I've been with Oly [Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson]. My rookie year, he called plays. I've heard his voice through the headset. I know how he calls the game and I know how he thinks," Carr said. "We're in the same room. Every conversation I had with Coach Gruden, I had with Oly this whole time and so us three and now Johnny Mo [Senior Offensive Assistant John Morton], we were all together all the time. And so, it's not going to be anything crazy new but there are philosophies that some people have.