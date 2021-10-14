Presented by

Raiders Mailbag: What will change to the gameplan under Rich Bisaccia, if anything?

Oct 14, 2021 at 03:18 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

@RenHenry5 asks:

"What will, if anything, change about the game planning and offense?"

To be honest Ren, I don't think much will change – nor should it.

I hate using clichés, but as I always say, sometimes it's a cliché for a reason. With that being said, don't fix what's not broke – and the Raiders defense is far from broke. It may need a few tweaks here and there, but it's a fully operational machine to this point.

Currently at 3-2, the Raiders offense is top 15 in the league in total offensive yards and passing yards. Unfortunately, the offense is also No. 2 in penalties committed, which is one of the tweaks I was referring to. My overall evaluation of the offense is that they are young, talented and know how to properly execute what's in play. They just need better communication and to stay disciplined under Bisaccia and Olson.

"We feel like we have a lot of time. We feel like all of our goals are still in front of us and my message to the team was really about the team," Bisaccia said Wednesday. "Their goals are still alive, and we'll see what transpires as we go forward."

@Jasbombtech asks:

"How much say does DC4 have in the game plan now?"

﻿Derek Carr﻿ has had the trust of his coaches for many years now. That's the respect that comes with being the team's franchise quarterback for eight seasons now.

While Greg Olson will be shifting over to offensive play calling duties, it's hard to see if Carr will have more or less of a say in the game plan than he did previously. He's had great control over the offense, throwing for 1,605 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. Carr addressed the media Wednesday regarding what he anticipates will remain the same or different with the playbook.

"I think there are things set in place with our offense. I've been with Oly [Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson]. My rookie year, he called plays. I've heard his voice through the headset. I know how he calls the game and I know how he thinks," Carr said. "We're in the same room. Every conversation I had with Coach Gruden, I had with Oly this whole time and so us three and now Johnny Mo [Senior Offensive Assistant John Morton], we were all together all the time. And so, it's not going to be anything crazy new but there are philosophies that some people have.

"So, I don't want to give Oly's secrets away, but could things be different? Yes. Could things be similar? Yes, absolutely."

Josh McCoy asks:

"When are we going to be consistent? I'm not talking about winning every game, but the offense and the defense firing on all cylinders every week."

Consistency is key.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, it was visible that the offense couldn't play up to the same par as the defense. And that's not all entirely on bad play – people shouldn't underestimate how well the Bears defense has played this year. But when it comes down to it, Gus Bradley and his defense did everything to keep the Raiders in the game going into the fourth quarter.

This all goes back to the main problem the Raiders offense has had this season: slow starts. Through five weeks of action, the Raiders have scored 34 points in the first half and a whooping 45 more points in the second half and overtime this season. The last two tough losses to the Chargers and Bears should kick the Raiders into working to get going on offense as quickly as possible.

Resiliency is a great attribute to have in a team, and the Raiders definitely have it. But in the NFL, no matter how resilient you are, it's very difficult to come back in a game with a 14 or 21-point deficit.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.13.21

View the best photos from practice as the Silver and Black prepare for the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 98

A Las Vegas Raiders football on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Taver Johnson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver Javon Wims (15) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver Javon Wims (15) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and tackle Dan Skipper (73) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) and tackle Dan Skipper (73) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant George Atkinson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders coaching assistant George Atkinson on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Simmons (60) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
