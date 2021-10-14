Key Matchups: Derek Carr will face familiar friend and foe Von Miller

Henry Ruggs III vs. Patrick Surtain II

Nick Saban has put so many guys in the NFL, it's close to impossible to not be facing a former teammate in the NFL if you went to Alabama.

Henry Ruggs III has already faced off against former Crimson Tide teammates in Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jaylen Waddle and Eddie Jackson. Now he'll have the opportunity to be lined up against talented rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who Ruggs played with for two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Surtain was the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and hasn't disappointed so far this season. Coming off winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year his junior season at Alabama, PS2 has three pass deflections and an interception with great man coverage skills. Unfortunately for Surtain, his old Alabama teammate for the Raiders is one of the hardest guys to cover in man coverage.

Ruggs has been dominant for the Raiders offense so far this season, combining his blinding speed and intensive offseason training to prove many critics wrong coming off his less than ideal rookie season. Currently, he is leading the Raiders in receiving yards (348) and ranks third in catches (17). The way the two young players have played this season, it wouldn't be too crazy to predict they could be the future of the AFC West for years to come.