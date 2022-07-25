Raiders re-sign G Jordan Meredith, place G/T Denzelle Good on Reserve/Retired list

Jul 25, 2022 at 02:07 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
MeredithGood_thumb_072522

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith, the club announced Monday.

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound guard out of Western Kentucky signed with the Raiders as a free agent in February of 2022 and was waived before the start of training camp. He was originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

A native of Bowling Green, Ky., Meredith played in 49 games with 37 starts in four years (2017-20) at Western Kentucky and was named All-Conference USA Second Team as a senior.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed G/T Denzelle Good on the Reserve/Retired List. Good has played in 36 games with 23 starts since joining the Raiders in 2018. He made a career-high 14 starts in 2020. Originally a seventh-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft, Good has appeared in 62 games at both guard and tackle and made 43 starts over his seven-year career.

Related Content

news

Launch of NFL+ allows fans in Las Vegas to follow the Raiders all season

With NFL+, Raiders fans can take their game on the go.

news

Raiders sign S Matthias Farley

Additionally, the team has placed DT Vernon Butler on the Non-Football Injury List and WR Dillon Stoner on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

news

Raiders sign CB Isiah Brown

Additionally, the team has released S Dallin Leavitt and waived G Jordan Meredith.

news

Raiders sign WR Isaiah Zuber

Additionally, the team has placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

news

Raiders host Sheriff's Leadership Series at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders Alumnus and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece addressed the group that included LVMPD officers, dispatchers and administrative staff.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce Sandra Douglass Morgan as new president

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team's history," said Morgan.

news

Grand Opening sale event at The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin set for June 30-July 5

All merchandise inside The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin will be discounted 20 percent during a six-day sale

news

Raiders host Nike 11-On high school football event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Over 200 Southern Nevada student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools got the exclusive opportunity to perform on the same practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Raiders sign CB Chris Jones

Jones enters his fourth NFL season and has spent time with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders sign WR Hunter Renfrow to multi-year extension

Renfrow, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has totaled 208 receptions for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

Advertising