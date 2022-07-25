Raiders re-sign G Jordan Meredith, place G/T Denzelle Good on Reserve/Retired list

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith, the club announced Monday.

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound guard out of Western Kentucky signed with the Raiders as a free agent in February of 2022 and was waived before the start of training camp. He was originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

A native of Bowling Green, Ky., Meredith played in 49 games with 37 starts in four years (2017-20) at Western Kentucky and was named All-Conference USA Second Team as a senior.