Raiders re-sign RB Theo Riddick

Riddick, a 5-foot-9, 201-pound running back, enters his second season with the Silver and Black following a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos in 2019. The versatile running back played his first six seasons (2013-18) with the Detroit Lions after being drafted by the club in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Riddick has appeared in 88 contests with 19 starts over his career, compiling 294 rush attempts for 1,037 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 290 receptions for 2,281 yards and an additional 14 scores.

In 2020, Riddick appeared in four games during his first season with the Raiders, recording six carries for 14 yards with five receptions for 43 yards. Riddick was placed on the Reserve/Injured List due to a shoulder injury for the entirety of the 2019 campaign in his lone season the Broncos. He registered at least 50 receptions in four consecutive seasons prior with the Lions from 2015-18, while posting a career-high 80 in 2015 to go along with 697 receiving yards. His 80 receptions that season tied for most in the NFL among running backs, while his 697 receiving yards ranked second. As a rusher, Riddick set career highs in carries (92) and yards (357) during the 2016 campaign in just 10 appearances.