Raiders Salute to Service Week: Raiders Salute Military Heroes

To kick off our Salute to Service activities, the Raiders Foundation welcomed wounded veterans to spend the afternoon with current Raider players and Raiderettes.
Hosted organizations included Sentinels of Freedom, Wounded Warrior Project and Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Guests engaged with the Raiders at the team's Alameda practice facility, where they were recognized for their sacrifice and service to our country.
In recognition of Veterans Day, The Raiders Foundation invited U.S. Military Veterans and their families to an intimate dinner and tour at the Oakland Raiders practice facility.
Wednesday night, the Raiders hosted a dinner for local veterans, active duty military and Raiders staff members who were also vets. Hall of Famer Willie Brown, and former Raiders Morris Bradshaw, Barry Sims and Kenny Shedd also attended. Guests were treated to a tour of the facility and performance center. Head Coach Jack Del Rio stopped by to say a few words as well.
