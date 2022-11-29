Raiders sign CB Tyler Hall to active roster; place CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve

Nov 29, 2022 at 02:12 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
hall-thumb-112922-transaction

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed CB Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Hall has been elevated from the practice squad in two games this season, making one start and recording five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and one sack.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback has made stops with the Los Angeles Rams (2021) and Atlanta Falcons (2020) during his three-year career. He has appeared in 14 career games with one start, totaling seven tackles (six), one tackle for loss and one sack, while adding two stops on special teams.

A native of Hawthorne, Calif., Hall played four years at Wyoming from 2016-19, appearing in 43 games and compiling 107 tackles, 26 passes defensed, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed CB Anthony Averett on the Reserve/Injured List.

