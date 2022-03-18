Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Ameer Abdullah, the club announced Friday.

Abdullah joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Carolina Panthers (2021), Minnesota Vikings (2018-21) and Detroit Lions (2015-18). The 5-foot-9, 203-pound running back has appeared in 91 career games with 23 starts, totaling 409 carries for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns and adding 119 receptions for 865 yards with seven touchdowns.

Last season, Abdullah appeared in all 17 contests with one start, recording 51 carries for 166 yards and 38 receptions for 289 yards with one TD. He set career highs with receptions (38) and receiving yards (289) in 2021.