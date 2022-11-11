Raiders sign TE Jacob Hollister

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Jacob Hollister to the active roster from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, the club announced Friday.
Hollister, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, has made stops with the Minnesota Vikings (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20) and New England Patriots (2017-18). He has appeared in 59 games with 12 starts over his six-year career, totaling 83 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. He set career highs in 2019 with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
A native of Bend, Ore., Hollister played in 30 games at Wyoming (2014-16) and caught 75 passes for 1,114 yards with 12 touchdowns.