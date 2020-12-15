Raiders sign Vic Beasley to 53-man roster, designate Takk McKinley for return from IR

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Beasley was signed to the team's practice squad on Nov. 23 and was activated for the last two contests. Originally the eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Beasley spent the first five years (2015-19) with the club before joining the Tennessee Titans for the first portion of the 2020 season. Over his six-year career, Beasley has appeared in 85 contests with 60 starts, compiling 160 tackles (122 solo), 37.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 12 passes defensed. In postseason action, Beasley has started in four-of-five appearances and recorded eight tackles (five), one sack and three passes defensed.

In 2019, Beasley recorded a career-high 42 stops for the Falcons and added a team-high eight sacks, the fourth consecutive season that he recorded at least five sacks. In 2018, he appeared in all 16 games for the third time in his career and totaled five sacks for the second consecutive year after doing so in 2017 as well. In his sophomore campaign in 2016, Beasley led the NFL with a career-high 15.5 sacks after posting a franchise rookie-record four in 2015. His 15.5-sack season earned him Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro honors, as it marked the second-most sacks by a player in Falcons history since becoming an official stat in 1982.

A native of Adairsville, Ga., Beasley appeared in 48 games and made 28 starts during his time at Clemson (2011-14), finishing as the school's all-time leader with 33 sacks and ranking fourth in tackles for loss (52.5).