Raiders sign WR Tyler Johnson to Reserve/Future contract

Jan 25, 2023 at 01:16 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
JohnsonAP_thumb_012523

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Tyler Johnson to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Johnson was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the club (2020-21) before being acquired via waivers by the Houston Texans in 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver has appeared in 33 career games with six starts, totaling 48 receptions for 529 yards (11.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He has played in six postseason contests with one start, catching seven passes for 76 yards.

Related Content

news

Raiders surprise Special Olympics Nevada athlete with Super Bowl tickets

This act of kindness was made possible by Raiders 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year AJ Cole, who donated the tickets and whose selected charity is Special Olympics Nevada.

news

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson named to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team

Adams earns first-team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career, while it is the first time for Jacobs and Carlson.

news

Raiders sign 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts

12 of the 13 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.

news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates to receive Commitment to Excellence Award

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

news

Josh Jacobs receives Craig Long Award

The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

news

Sublime With Rome, Gavin DeGraw headline entertainment on Saturday

Popular musical collaboration Sublime With Rome will take the mainstage to entertain Raider Nation at halftime of this Saturday's matchup against the Chiefs.

news

Rich Gannon to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Saturday

Gannon led the Raiders to three straight AFC Western Division titles from 2000-02, two AFC title game appearances and a berth in Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season.

news

Las Vegas Raiders partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in fulfilling wishes

The Raiders hosted six children and their families for two-day experiences that included an exclusive tour of HQ, watching practice and an opportunity to meet players and dine in the team meal room.

news

Raiders sign QB Chase Garbers to active roster

Additionally, the Raiders have elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and CB Ike Brown from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

CC Sabathia to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Sabathia, a Major League Baseball great, has been a longtime fixture at Raiders home games in Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

news

Raiders place CB Rock Ya-Sin on injured reserve

Ya-Sin sustained a knee injury in the Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.

Advertising