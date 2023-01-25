Raiders sign WR Tyler Johnson to Reserve/Future contract

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed WR Tyler Johnson to a Reserve/Future contract, the club announced Wednesday.
Johnson was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the club (2020-21) before being acquired via waivers by the Houston Texans in 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver has appeared in 33 career games with six starts, totaling 48 receptions for 529 yards (11.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He has played in six postseason contests with one start, catching seven passes for 76 yards.