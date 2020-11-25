Raiders team up with Smith's to provide 600 Thanksgiving meal boxes to local families

Nov 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders continued their holiday tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need by teaming up with Smith's Food & Drug.

The Raiders, in partnership with Smith's Distribution Center in Henderson, assembled 600 Thanksgiving food boxes to Southern Nevada families in need. The activity began with Raiders' administrators joining Smith's employees at their 482,000 square-foot distribution center to conduct a socially distanced activity of packing the food boxes that consisted of everything needed for a hearty Thanksgiving meal — including a whole turkey, Kroger Stuffing, Kroger Scallop Potatoes, Kroger Mac & Cheese, Kroger Whole Cranberry Sauce, Kroger Cut Green Beans, Kroger Regular Marshmallows, Kroger Light Brown Sugar, yams and gravy.

Smith's donated the products to support the food box delivery event. Three Square Food Bank coordinated handing them off to Valley families during a distribution activity by organizing a drive-through process at Allegiant Stadium.

This marked the second straight year that the Raiders and Smith's combined to lend a hand during Thanksgiving. Last year, the Raiders offensive line collectively contributed to providing over 500 meals that were sent to local nonprofits for distribution to their client families in Las Vegas, where 1 in 5 people struggle with hunger causing many to miss the joys of sharing a holiday meal.

This year, the Raiders offensive line made a Thanksgiving donation to Three Square to fund around 45,000 Holiday Meals for families in Southern Nevada.

Raiders, Three Square & Smith's host Thanksgiving food giveaway at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders, Three Square Food Bank, and Smith's distributed 600 Thanksgiving meals to families in need at Allegiant Stadium.

Food for a Thanksgiving dinner is lined up outside of Allegiant Stadium to be distributed to 600 families by Three Square Food Bank.
Food is lined up outside of Allegiant Stadium to be distributed to 600 families by Three Square Food Bank.
Food for a Thanksgiving dinner is lined up outside of Allegiant Stadium to be distributed to 600 families by Three Square Food Bank.
Three Square Food Bank workers huddle together before distributed food for 600 Thanksgiving dinner at Allegiant Stadium.
Workers pull out bags of food outside of Allegiant Stadium to be distributed to 600 families by Three Square Food Bank.
Cars line up to receive one of the 600 Thanksgiving dinner being distributed by Three Square Food Bank at Allegiant Stadium.
A look at some of the Thanksgiving dinner items Three Square Food Bank distributed to 600 families at Allegiant Stadium.
Three Square Food Bank workers load food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
A Three Square Food Bank worker loads food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
A Three Square Food Bank worker loads food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
Cars line up to receive one of the 600 Thanksgiving dinner being distributed by Three Square Food Bank at Allegiant Stadium.
Three Square Food Bank workers load food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
Cars line up to receive food for one of the 600 Thanksgiving dinners being distributed by Three Square Food Bank at Allegiant Stadium.
Three Square Food Bank workers load food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
Three Square Food Bank workers load food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
A Three Square Food Bank worker loads food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
Three Square Food Bank workers load food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
A Happy Thanksgiving not from the Smith's and the Las Vegas Raiders inside a bag of food for a Thanksgiving dinner at Allegiant Stadium.
Three Square Food Bank workers load food for a Thanksgiving dinner into a car at Allegiant Stadium.
