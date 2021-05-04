Raiders team up with Allegiant to honor eight teachers from CCSD Innovative Schools Pilot Program

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders teamed up with Allegiant to recognize eight deserving Las Vegas middle school teachers during the Clark County School District's (CCSD) Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 3-7.

Principals from eight middle schools participating in the CCSD Innovative Schools Pilot Program nominated a teacher who has raised student performance and gone above and beyond, both inside and outside the classroom. The Innovative Schools Pilot Program was created to recruit and retain high-quality teachers committed to building a positive culture and increasing student achievement at schools that has been identified by the state as needing improvement.

Yesterday morning, Raiders Alumnus and Las Vegas resident Keith Moody kicked off the Raiders Teacher Appreciation Week Blitz, presented by Allegiant visiting William E. Orr, Jerome Mack, Mario C. and Joanne Monaco and Ed Von Tobel Middle Schools – and presenting each nominated teacher with a gift basket provided by the Raiders and Allegiant to honor them for their hard work and dedication.

Earlier this week, members of the Raiderettes, the professional cheerleading, public relations and entertainment team for the Las Vegas Raiders, made an appearance at Carroll M. Johnston, Marvin M. Sedway, J. Harold Brinley and West Preparatory Academy Middle Schools to gift the teachers their baskets.

Nominated Teachers

William E. Orr Middle School – Mr. Gomez

Mr. Gomez engages his students not simply as participants in lessons, but as agents of their own learning. Mr. Gomez' efforts have led more students to earn high school credit for passing Algebra 1 every year that he has taught. He coordinates the schoolwide distribution of incentives to students and has supported the school's efforts to deliver essential supplies to families.

Jerome Mack Middle School – Mrs. Essary

Mrs. Essary knew that this past holiday would be hard on some families, so she presented each of her students with a heartfelt gift. She started working on projects that would increase student engagement and promote student dialogue in the classroom.

Mario C. and Joanne Monaco Middle School – Mr. Redash

Mr. Redash's knowledge of his subject, enthusiasm to teach and ability to engage all of his students makes him a highly effective teacher. He serves as the Social Studies Department chair and has spent many hours providing direction and professional development to the department to ensure that the students are receiving the best instruction available.

Ed Von Tobel Middle School – Ms. Hall

Ms. Hall shows on a daily basis her care for each one of her students through empathy, professionalism and her favorite mantra – "growth mindset." She involves all families in the learning process and does not let language barriers get in the way. She integrates mathematics into all aspects of life and embraces project-based learning.

Carroll M. Johnston Middle School – Ms. Hamrick

Ms. Hamrick can identify her student's unique strengths and needs and provides support in the classroom that allows each student the best opportunity to be successful. She sets high expectations for her students, and through dedication and hard work, 67% of her students met their MAP Reading Winter benchmark and 29% met or surpassed their goal before the target date.

Marvin M. Sedway Middle School – Ms. Millwood

Ms. Millwood not only demonstrates innovation in the classroom, but also exemplifies what it means to be devoted to her students, her school, and her fellow educators. Ms. Millwood demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to her role as an educator. She effortlessly made adjustments to instruction during the distance learning and hybrid phases of this school year using a variety of educational tools.

J. Harold Brinley Middle School – Ms. Fair

Coach Fair is excellent with developing relationships with students. She serves on Brinley's school organization and leadership team. Students trust Coach Fair to be a voice of reason, motivation, and inspiration. She is constantly reminding students to set their sights high and is always championing the success of Brinley Middle School in the community and education.

West Preparatory Academy Middle School– Ms. Gray

Ms. Gray works hard to ensure her students achieve success in her classroom. Ms. Gray provides lesson plans that are engaging and tutors her students to effectively raise their grade level growth rate. She is active on campus and graciously shares her years of expertise with students and staff.