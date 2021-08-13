Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch the preseason opener

Aug 13, 2021 at 01:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the preseason by hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. It's the moment both the Raiders and fans have waited for -- the first time Raider Nation will be present for a game in the team's new home.

To tune into all the action, here's how to watch the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Allegiant Stadium

Saturday, August 14

6:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Television)
Network: FOX
Play-by-play: Beth Mowins
Color Analyst: Matt Millen and Rich Gannon
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst: Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden getting ready for first preseason game against the Seahawks

Coach Gruden addressed the media Thursday regarding Saturday's preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Damon Arnette, Raiders' secondary leaning heavily on Casey Hayward Jr.

Second-year cornerback Damon Arnette labels Hayward Jr. as 'that piece that I wish we did have last year.'
news

Alec Ingold is more than a fullback, he's positionless

The 25-year-old is expected to take another big leap in his third season with Derek Carr.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How much Marcus Mariota will we see this preseason?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions going into the first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
news

How a re-energized Gerald McCoy plans to help take Raiders to the next level

Coming off a lost season due to injury, the veteran defensive tackle is mentoring his teammates to turn them from professionals to pros.
news

Tanner Muse on returning from toe injury: 'I got to make up for that time'

The Clemson safety-to-linebacker convert will see his first NFL action against the Seahawks after missing his entire rookie season.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/10: Gus Bradley is getting the most out of his defense

Take a look at Raiders.com's Levi Edwards' rundown of what impressed him at practice Tuesday morning.
news

Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2021

Take a look at the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Jimmy Morrissey

The seventh-round 2021 draft pick details what he's looking forward to in the lead up to the Raiders' first preseason game.
news

Gruden, players revel in having fans inside Allegiant Stadium for first time

'Raider Nation and Raiders fans are special. To have them in Allegiant Stadium for the first time was very, very, very good,' the Raiders head coach said after Sunday's in-stadium practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Derek Carr, Raiders offense looks fired up in Allegiant Stadium

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives a few of his top takeaways from Training Camp practice in Allegiant Stadium with nearly 20,000 fans in attendance.
Advertising