Raiders vs. Seahawks: How to watch the preseason opener

The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the preseason by hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. It's the moment both the Raiders and fans have waited for -- the first time Raider Nation will be present for a game in the team's new home.
To tune into all the action, here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Allegiant Stadium
Saturday, August 14
6:00 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-play:
|Beth Mowins
|Color Analyst:
|Matt Millen and Rich Gannon
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.